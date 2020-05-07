You are the owner of this article.
Quad-Cities artists: Here’s your chance to be a part of a 2021 Quad City Arts exhibit
Have you been creating art while sheltering at home? Here’s your chance to possibly see it in Quad City Arts’ Rock Island Gallery next year as part of its upcoming “Quarantine Art Exhibition.”

Through Jan. 1, 2021, anyone who lives within 250 miles of the Quad-Cities may submit up to two pieces of any medium that were created during the quarantine period, which began in March, according to a news release. Selected works will be featured in the gallery from Jan. 29 through March 19, 2021.

“Whatever artwork you have felt compelled to create during this time of uncertainty, Quad City Arts wants to share it with the public at a time when we hope to be able to gather socially again to celebrate the power of creativity,” the release states.

Quarantine should not be considered the art's theme; it is only meant to identify the time period in which the art was created or completed, according to the release.

Entries may be submitted through Quad City Arts’ website, quadcityarts.com. A link for submissions will be posted soon. There is no fee to enter.

For more information, call Dawn Wohlford-Metallo at 309-793-1213 extension 108, or email dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.

