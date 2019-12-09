Quad-Cities Bicycle Club hosts Ioiwa's Ride directors in public meeting

Quad-Cities Bicycle Club hosts Ioiwa's Ride directors in public meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
Bike to Work Week 004

Volunteer Dean "Bareback" Mathias of the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club, left, greets cyclists Glenn Boyles, center, and Jay Graffagna on their morning commute Wednesday along the Mississippi River Trail in Davenport. Friday is National Bike to Work Day, marking the end of National Bike to Work Week, and Mathias will be serving free breakfast burritos to commuters.

 Jack Cullen

The Quad-Cities Bicycle Club will host the directors of Iowa’s Ride to inform riders and area bicycle charters about next summer’s east-to-west cycling trek through Iowa July 12-18.

T.J. Juskiewicz, director of Iowa’s Ride, and assistant director Scott Garner are scheduled to speak and answer questions at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the first-floor meeting room, Salon B, of The Isle Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Th

A cash bar will be available next door in Keller’s American Grill.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News