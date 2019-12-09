Quad-Cities Bicycle Club hosts Ioiwa's Ride directors in public meeting

The Quad-Cities Bicycle Club will host the directors of Iowa’s Ride to inform riders and area bicycle charters about next summer’s east-to-west cycling trek through Iowa July 12-18.

T.J. Juskiewicz, director of Iowa’s Ride, and assistant director Scott Garner are scheduled to speak and answer questions at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the first-floor meeting room, Salon B, of The Isle Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Th

A cash bar will be available next door in Keller’s American Grill.

