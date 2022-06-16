 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quad-Cities Bio blitz offers a close look at nature

A special opportunity for the public to get close-up views of nature will be Friday-Saturday, June 24-25, when a Quad-City conservation network sponsors a “bio blitz” of Davenport’s Sunderbruch Park and Fairmount Cemetery, with about 30 scientists trying to find and identify as many species as possible in 24 hours.

The goal is to collect data and to highlight the value of local habitats. Non-scientists, including families, are encouraged to come out and watch, learning from experts who can explain the significance of what they are seeing. There also will be guided hikes, nature talks and interactive nature stations geared toward children.

The blitz launches at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, with programs beginning at 6:30 p.m. First is a guided walk to identify non-native plants, followed by a talk on nocturnal birds of prey at 7:30 p.m. and a hike to hear – and possibly see – owls and frogs at 8:30 p.m.

Scientists will be looking for mammals, plants, birds, amphibians, invertebrates (such as insects and spiders), reptiles, fish and fungi.

Bio blitzes have been held since 2013, beginning at Milan Bottoms in Rock Island where 755 species were recorded. The most recent blitz in 2021 documented 747 species among Illiniwek Forest Preserve, the Elton Fawks Bald Eagle Refuge, and Fisherman’s Corner Recreation Area, all in Hampton. Highlights included eight bat species (two listed on the federal Endangered Species List), flying squirrels, and long beach fern, a state-endangered species and that was recorded for the first time in Rock Island County, Brian Ritter, executive director of Nahant Marsh, said.

Sunderbruch is a 134-acre park in west Davenport purchased by the city in the 1970s, although no development occurred until 2005. In 2006 it was named for Dr. John Sunderbruch, a Davenport doctor, community leader and lifelong resident of west Davenport. The park remains largely undeveloped with three trails for hiking, off-road biking and horses. It contains a woods, prairie restoration area and creek.

Fairmount was founded in 1881 on the high bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River valley in west Davenport and is very wooded. The mausoleum is built on a steep hill that contains about three acres of original, remnant prairie, one of the largest in Scott County.

Sunderbruch and Fairmount were chosen for the bio blitz because they have not been inventoried before and because organizers expect there will be a good number of species, Marilyn Andress, of the Guardians of the Prairie and Forest, said.

The bio blitz is sponsored by Bi-Can, the Bi-state Conservation Action Network comprised of various environmental groups and agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Trees Forever, Nahant Marsh and Guardians.

IF YOU GO

What: Bio blitz of Davenport’s Sunderbruch Park and Fairmount Cemetery, a 24-hour activity in which scientists will try to find and identify as many species as possible. There also will be guided hikes, nature talks and interactive nature stations for the public.

When: Friday-Saturday, June 24-25, beginning and ending at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Sunderbruch Park, 4675 Telegraph Road, is the meeting point.

Who: Organized by Bi-Can, the Bi-State Conservation Action Network, with sponsorship from the Waste Commission of Scott County, the city of Davenport and Guardians of the Prairie and Forest.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, June 24

6:30 p.m., Invasive Plant Hike, Kinsey Nielsen, of Nahant Marsh

7:30 p.m., Birds of Prey, Colin Shirk, of R.A.R.E.

8:30 p.m., Owl Prowl and Frog Night Hike, Brian Ritter, of Nahant Marsh

Saturday, June 25

9 a.m. Going Native, Joel Vanderbush, of Niabi Zoo

10 a.m., Bird Hike, Jimmy Wiebler, of Nahant Marsh

11 a.m., Insect Scavenger Hunt, Amy Loving, of Nahant Marsh

12:30 p.m., Midwest Furbearers, Ann Sullivan and Deb Kutsunis, of Guardians of the Prairie and Forest

1 p.m., Ferns of Illinois and Iowa, Bob Bryant, longtime Quad-City naturalist

RESULTS OF PREVIOUS BIO-BLITZES

2021: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, Elton Fawks Preserve and Fisherman’s Corner, Hampton: 747 species

2018: Nahant Marsh, Davenport, 743 species

2017: Loud Thunder Forest Preserve and Martin Conservation Area, rural Illinois City, 856 species

2015: Wetland owned by the Quad-City Conservation Alliance, East Moline, 440 species

2014: Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island, 577 species

2013: Milan Bottoms, Rock Island, 755 species

Blitzes were not held in 2020, 2019 and 2016.

