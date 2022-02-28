Quad-Cities bomb squad seizes homemade explosive following Port Byron explosion, fire

Members of the Quad-Cities Bomb Squad seized a homemade explosive device Sunday afternoon after authorities were called to respond to a loud explosion and grass fire near a mobile home park.

The Port Byron Fire Department and Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies responded to 2507 214th Street North at 1:37 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and fire personnel arrived on scene to find a small grass in a ditch across from the entrance to Falcon Farms mobile home park in Port Byron, according to the release.

After the fire was extinguished, deputies found materials consistent with a homemade explosive device in the area of the explosion along with an undetonated device presumed to be a live explosive, the release states.

The Quad-Cities Bomb squad was called to respond to the scene and took possession of the explosive. Authorities did not specify the type of device or explosive found but stated that no electronic components were recovered from the site.

A message left Monday afternoon with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office was not immediately returned.

A canvass and search of the area revealed that other homemade explosives had been detonated in the recent past, both at night and during the day, over the past few weeks.

Sheriff's deputies collected multiple items of debris from prior detonated explosives also believed to have been homemade, according to the news release.

Authorities had not yet identified any suspects and continued to investigate. Anyone with information about the explosion or explosive devices are encouraged to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff's office at 309-794-1230 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

The sheriff's office, too, reminded individuals not to approach and call local law enforcement to report any suspicious package or device.

