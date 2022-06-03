Quad Cities Boots on the Ground to host meeting with local officials about problems

Quad Cities Boots on the Ground is calling “all Quad-City men” to attend a meeting with Quad-City school officials and police on Saturday, June 25, to discuss issues affecting the community and ways to help.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at Quad Cities New Life Kingdom Ministries located at 817 24th St., Rock Island. A light breakfast and a lunch will be served.

Pastor Daniel C. Teague Jr. said the meeting will be with Quad-City school officials and police departments “to hear firsthand what’s going on in our communities,” and will include a discussion of ways people can engage and help.

Issues to be discussed include behavioral problems in the schools and crime, among others.

For more information, contact Pastor Teague at 309-203-6600.

