Quad-Cities businesses offer unique Mother's Day gift opportunities

Mother's Day is coming up fast, and businesses across the Quad-Cities are gearing up for droves of kids and significant others looking for the perfect gift beyond brunch.

There are a few fun — and yummy — opportunities to find a unique gift for moms, grandmas and matriarchs of all kinds in the Quad-Cities ahead of May 8.

Sweet Tooth Snacks is welcoming men doing their last-minute Mother's Day shopping with a guys-only event 6-9 p.m. May 6 at the Davenport location, 4255 Elmore Ave.

Customers can partake in free beer and BBQ while perusing the shop's stock of treats, home decor, lotion, candles and more. Sweet Tooth Snacks will also offer free gift-wrapping and basket-making.

QC Sweet Boutique is offering a chance for kids to make their sweet treat-loving mom something both scrumptious and beautiful. The custom bakery will host a Mother's Day Open House 10 a.m.-noon May 7 at 133 1st Ave. W., Milan.

Participants will decorate a cookie cake for the special lady, sign a card and box it up themselves, and those who preregister for the event will get to pick a bouquet of flowers as well. Tickets cost $20, or $30 for two, and preregistering is encouraged. Other baked goods will also be available for purchase.

If mom favors sweet experiences over gifts, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse has just the thing. "Just Desserts," a musical bake-off featuring a delicious mix of romance and mystery, runs through May 14, including dinner and a show at 3:45 p.m. May 8.

Tickets cost $58.55 and can be purchased by calling the Circa ’21 Box Office at 309-786-7733 ext. 2.

