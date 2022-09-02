Quad-Cities celebrates Labor Day and incoming fall season this weekend

Parades and fall festivals will fill the Quad-Cities this Labor Day weekend, from Long Grove to Milan.

The Pioneer Village Labor Day Weekend Festival will take place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 4-5 at Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. In addition to live music and concessions, there will be blacksmithing, weaving, kids' activities and a wild west show.

Admission costs $2 for adults and $1 for kids ages 5 and older.

The Quad City Federation of Labor will hold its Labor Day Parade after years of cancellations with a record number of entries. The parade will set off at 11 a.m. Sept. 5, starting at John Deere Harvester Works, 1100 13th Ave., East Moline. It will make its way to 15th Avenue then 3rd Street, and will end after crossing the train tracks.

More than 120 floats, cars and walking groups will march through Rock Island starting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5 for the "Marvelous Rock Island" Labor Day Parade. The parade will begin at 18th Avenue and 33rd Street, heading west on 18th Avenue, south on 24th Street and 25th Avenue before ending at Rock Island High School.

Orion and Milan will ring in the turn of the seasons this weekend before Labor Day with fall festivals.

The 50th annual Orion Fall Festival will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 2 and run through Sept. 4 in and around Orion Central Park. Activities include a carnival, pageant, competitions, games and a parade at noon Sept. 3. For more information on events, visit orionfallfestival.com.

The Milan Harvest Festival began Sept. 1 and will continue through Sept. 5 in Camden Park, at Milan Beltway and U.S. Route 67. The five-day festival includes live music, craft fair, farmers' market, disc golf tournament and parade at 10 a.m. Sept 3. Check out all the festival has to offer.