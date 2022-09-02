 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Quad-Cities celebrates Labor Day and incoming fall season this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Parades and fall festivals will fill the Quad-Cities this Labor Day weekend, from Long Grove to Milan. 

The Pioneer Village Labor Day Weekend Festival will take place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 4-5 at Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. In addition to live music and concessions, there will be blacksmithing, weaving, kids' activities and a wild west show. 

Admission costs $2 for adults and $1 for kids ages 5 and older. 

The Quad City Federation of Labor will hold its Labor Day Parade after years of cancellations with a record number of entries. The parade will set off at 11 a.m. Sept. 5, starting at John Deere Harvester Works, 1100 13th Ave., East Moline. It will make its way to 15th Avenue then 3rd Street, and will end after crossing the train tracks. 

More than 120 floats, cars and walking groups will march through Rock Island starting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5 for the "Marvelous Rock Island" Labor Day Parade. The parade will begin at 18th Avenue and 33rd Street, heading west on 18th Avenue, south on 24th Street and 25th Avenue before ending at Rock Island High School. 

People are also reading…

Orion and Milan will ring in the turn of the seasons this weekend before Labor Day with fall festivals.

The 50th annual Orion Fall Festival will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 2 and run through Sept. 4 in and around Orion Central Park. Activities include a carnival, pageant, competitions, games and a parade at noon Sept. 3. For more information on events, visit orionfallfestival.com

The Milan Harvest Festival began Sept. 1 and will continue through Sept. 5 in Camden Park, at Milan Beltway and U.S. Route 67. The five-day festival includes live music, craft fair, farmers' market, disc golf tournament and parade at 10 a.m. Sept 3. Check out all the festival has to offer.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Photos: The 37th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California wildfire consumes thousands of acres of land in just two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News