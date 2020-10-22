Quad-Cities census count response was about the same as 2010

In light of a worsening pandemic hindering outreach efforts and a court ruling cutting counting for the 2020 census early, Quad-City officials say they're pleased by citizens' response.
"We had census tracks that really moved in the last week, and that was really exciting," Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, chair of Davenport's Complete County Committee said. "I’d have to say we did pretty darn well."
The census ended at midnight on Oct. 15, after the U.S. Supreme Court approved a request by the Trump Administration to suspend a lower court order that extended the national head count through the end of October following delays caused by the coronavirus.
Opponents panned the court ruling as blow to efforts to make sure minorities and hard-to-enumerate communities are properly counted in the crucial once-a-decade tally.
The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end to give the U.S. Census Bureau time to meet a congressional Dec. 31 deadline to turn in figures used to decide states’ congressional seats.
And, population numbers will determine how $675 billion in funding is distributed statewide and locally.
City officials estimated each Davenport resident receives about $1,600 annually in various forms of federal funding, whether for housing programs; water, sewer, road, bridge and other infrastructure improvements; or school funding.
As of Oct. 16, 73.6% of Scott County residents self-responded to the census, up slightly from 2010. While 71.6% of Rock Island County residents self-responded, that was down 0.6% from 2010, according to U.S. Census data.
Bettendorf has the highest response rate, with 80.4% of residents complying, while 69.6% of Davenport residents responded. In the Illinois Quad-Cities, Moline led with 73%, with East Moline and Rock Island trailing with a 72.4% and 67.3% self-response rate respectively. Both Davenport and Rock Island were below their self-response rates from 2010, and below their respective state average. Moline and East Moline, too, fell below 2010 self-response rates.
More than $50,000 was invested through the Doris & Victor Day Foundation and others, in partnership with the Regional Development Authority and the Bi-State Regional Commission to lead a fair and accurate count in Rock Island and Scott Counties for the 2020 census.
However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic greatly hindered efforts to get the message out about the census, Meginnis said.
The Trump administration has also presented challenges.
In August, the Trump administration announced the census deadline had shifted to Sept. 30, a month earlier than it originally proposed when adjusting for the coronavirus. A coalition of local governments and civil rights, though, managed to extend the deadline by nearly two extra weeks of counting people as the case made its way through the courts.
Meginnis said she was frustrated by a lack of follow up enumeration in Iowa from paid census workers as they go to homes that have not responded.
Iowa had the fifth lowest follow up enumeration rate in the country at 28.1%, according to U.S. Census data. That made it more difficult to count hard-to-count communities effectively, Meginnis said.
Overall, the total Iowa and Illinois number counted stood at 99.9%, based on self-response and follow-up door knocking at unresponsive households.
Local follow up enumeration rates were not available.
The Quad-Cities' overall response rate for the 2010 Census was 81.8%.
In Davenport, 19 of 34 census tracts exceeded 2010 self-response rates, and six came within 5% of their 2010 self-response rates.
However, 23 census tracts recorded self-response rates of 70% or more, compared to 19 in 2010. And six census tracts recorded self-response rates of 80% or better, compared to just one in 2010.
"(Davenport) came within 1.4% of where it was in 2010. Scott County did better than it did in 2010," Meginnis said. "Given the difficulties of COVID and then the (Aug. 10) derecho and then we had COVID numbers spike in August, and the fact the Supreme Court cut it off two weeks early, I have to feel pretty good about this. People were responding. ... A pretty sizable chunk of (census tracts) did better than they did in 2010, and I think that’s good. And, hopefully, that will offset some of the census tracks that didn’t do as well.
"I’m pretty proud, given all of our obstacles."
Reporter Sarah Hayden contributed to this article.
