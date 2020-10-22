Quad-Cities census count response was about the same as 2010

Meginnis said she was frustrated by a lack of follow up enumeration in Iowa from paid census workers as they go to homes that have not responded.

Iowa had the fifth lowest follow up enumeration rate in the country at 28.1%, according to U.S. Census data. That made it more difficult to count hard-to-count communities effectively, Meginnis said.

Overall, the total Iowa and Illinois number counted stood at 99.9%, based on self-response and follow-up door knocking at unresponsive households.

Local follow up enumeration rates were not available.

The Quad-Cities' overall response rate for the 2010 Census was 81.8%.

In Davenport, 19 of 34 census tracts exceeded 2010 self-response rates, and six came within 5% of their 2010 self-response rates.

However, 23 census tracts recorded self-response rates of 70% or more, compared to 19 in 2010. And six census tracts recorded self-response rates of 80% or better, compared to just one in 2010.