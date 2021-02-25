Quad Cities Chamber consolidating operations, moving out of Moline office space

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it is consolidating its administrative operations and will move out of and lease its Moline office location.

The Chamber will continue to serve businesses in the Quad-Cities’ six-county region from its current office at 331 West 3rd St. in Davenport.

"As we advised businesses to do over the past year, the Quad Cities Chamber has identified financial efficiencies to best deploy its resources," the chamber wrote in a news release. "We have been fortunate to work with Ruhl Commercial to identify a tenant to lease our Moline office location through the remainder of its term, which allows us to spend more of our operational dollars on programs and services versus overhead costs."

The move will save the chamber more than $340,000 through the remainder of the 2 1/2 years left on its lease of office space inside the River Station building on River Drive, Chamber President & CEO Paul Rumler said.

Rumler said he was not at liberty to divulge the new tenant who would rent the roughly 6,000 square feet of office space.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the chamber's team has worked remotely for nearly six months.