Quad Cities Chamber consolidating operations, moving out of Moline office space

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it is consolidating its administrative operations and will move out of and lease its Moline office location.
The Chamber will continue to serve businesses in the Quad-Cities’ six-county region from its current office at 331 West 3rd St. in Davenport.
"As we advised businesses to do over the past year, the Quad Cities Chamber has identified financial efficiencies to best deploy its resources," the chamber wrote in a news release. "We have been fortunate to work with Ruhl Commercial to identify a tenant to lease our Moline office location through the remainder of its term, which allows us to spend more of our operational dollars on programs and services versus overhead costs."
The move will save the chamber more than $340,000 through the remainder of the 2 1/2 years left on its lease of office space inside the River Station building on River Drive, Chamber President & CEO Paul Rumler said.
Rumler said he was not at liberty to divulge the new tenant who would rent the roughly 6,000 square feet of office space.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the chamber's team has worked remotely for nearly six months.
"So we've been learning some new skills, and have been serving our six-county region quite effectively in that time period," Rumler said. "Our work style and our work culture will be evolving along with this decision. In the future, I imagine some of our team members will still have flexibility to work remotely and then also in the office as well. It will certainly be a different environment for us. One we look forward to. We've never been in just one office before."
The chamber will continue to market the region’s businesses, advocate for local and federal issues, and provide resources for businesses no matter their location in the Quad-Cities, Rumler said.
"This is very much a dollars-and-cents decision, where we are creating efficiencies that we can better deploy to fulfill our mission," he said. "The last year has been a challenge for most nonprofits. Funding has diminished as a result of the pandemic, and the chamber has been no exception to that rule. So we have been looking for ways to save money ... to support the work that we're currently doing.
"We will continue to serve our members across the region, regardless of where our location is."