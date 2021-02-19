Quad Cities Chamber supports Iowa workforce bills, questions Pritzker's budget plan

"Specifically, that it would reduce the amount of key tax credits that are utilized in Illinois," Ford said. "We, again, just worry about, especially coming out of COVID-19, that we want to make sure tax incentives in Illinois stay in place, and that we're keeping growing companies moving in the right direction and not trying to force then out of the state of Illinois."

In Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package seems headed to a vote next weekend.

"There's still many details to be worked out there related to direct payments, state and local funding, and, of course, we're monitoring whether a $15 minimum federal wage will be implemented,"Ford said. "It seems as if that's got a rock road to passage. But, of course, we know that would affect many people on both sides of the river."

The chamber also introduced a new feature on its website to track legislation in the Iowa and Illinois legislatures the chamber is monitoring. The new website feature includes link to the bills, bill sponsors, a summary of the legislation, whether the chamber support or opposes the legislation, and a way to for chamber members to provide feedback on legislation. The new website will be updated on a weekly basis.