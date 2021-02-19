Quad Cities Chamber supports Iowa workforce bills, questions Pritzker's budget plan

Bills aimed at addressing Iowa's growing workforce needs, from housing to childcare and high-speed internet expansion, have quickly advanced in Des Moines, while Illinois state officials eye ways to fill a state budget gap.
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce held a webinar Friday morning providing updates on legislation and state budget plans moving through the Iowa and Illinois statehouses and Congress.
"The Iowa legislature has really hit the ground running after a shortened (legislative) session last year due to COVID-19," said Quad Cities Chamber Government Affairs Coordinator Rachael Anderson. "A lot of the focus has been on childcare, broadband (internet) expansion and housing bills as outlined in the governor's Condition of the State address earlier this year. We're pleased that these initiatives are going through."
Last week, the Iowa House passed a series of childcare legislation. The package of legislation aims to expand access to quality and affordable child care across Iowa.
The measures include increasing the income threshold for a Child Care Tax Credit from $45,000 to $90,000 and create an incentive for employers to provide child care for their employees by providing a tax credit up to $150,000. A key piece of the package would create an "off-ramp" from Child Care Assistance program to prevent parents from losing their child care assistance entirely, all at once.
Rather than families immediately losing child care if their incomes exceed the ceiling, the bill would gradually increase a family’s share of child care costs as household income rises.
Child care access and affordability have become key factors in growing Iowa’s workforce and getting Iowans back to work. That was exacerbated by the pandemic, which lawmakers said has contributed to the loss of 81 child care centers in the state since March 2020, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.
"These are initiatives that the chamber supports, and we are pleased that this will help with the workforce shortage that we are seeing," Anderson said.
On broadband, an Iowa Senate committee this week unanimously approved the framework and platform -- but not funding -- for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ priority to deliver $450 million over three years for grants to companies applying for state money to extend broadband service to underserved areas.
Reynolds has called for the state to use its grant initiative in partnership with private vendors to invest in a bold network expansion to bring 100/100 Mbps broadband internet upload and download speeds to homes, farms, schools and businesses. The Quad Cities Chamber supports the governor's effort.
Also last week, Reynolds announced her housing bill that would increase workforce housing tax credits, establish a housing tax credit program, expand redevelopment tax credits and create disaster recovery housing assistance from the August derecho, among other items.
Iowa is approaching its first legislative funnel deadline March 5. Bills must move out of committee to be considered for a floor vote, with the exception of appropriations bills.
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday presented a slimmer state budget that would not increase income tax but would rely, in part, on the elimination of hundreds of millions of dollars of corporate tax breaks to address a projected more than $2.6 billion state budget deficit.
The plan also calls for "decoupling" from federal tax breaks in those areas. This includes $30 million from reinstating the corporate franchise tax, which Pritzker eliminated in his 2019 budget.
"Some of those changes we believe could hurt companies growing in Illinois or to give fewer reasons for businesses to set up in Illinois or to invest in Illinois," said Jake Ford, direct of legislative affairs at the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.
"Specifically, that it would reduce the amount of key tax credits that are utilized in Illinois," Ford said. "We, again, just worry about, especially coming out of COVID-19, that we want to make sure tax incentives in Illinois stay in place, and that we're keeping growing companies moving in the right direction and not trying to force then out of the state of Illinois."
In Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package seems headed to a vote next weekend.
"There's still many details to be worked out there related to direct payments, state and local funding, and, of course, we're monitoring whether a $15 minimum federal wage will be implemented,"Ford said. "It seems as if that's got a rock road to passage. But, of course, we know that would affect many people on both sides of the river."
The chamber also introduced a new feature on its website to track legislation in the Iowa and Illinois legislatures the chamber is monitoring. The new website feature includes link to the bills, bill sponsors, a summary of the legislation, whether the chamber support or opposes the legislation, and a way to for chamber members to provide feedback on legislation. The new website will be updated on a weekly basis.
Earlier this week, the chamber also announced expanded assistance for minority-owned businesses with the goal of increasing their growth potential.
Both the Illinois and Iowa Small Business Development Center offices are in the process of recruiting and hiring new staff to fulfill these services and address “longstanding unmet needs in our community,” said Paul Rumler, Chamber President & CEO.
While minorities make up 32% of the U.S. population, they represent only 18% of business owners.
"As we look at providing equitable services for entrepreneurs and businesses, it’s clear there’s a gap in minority business ownership, and we want to make sure there are resources available to help them succeed," Rumler said.
-- Reporting from The Associated Press and Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed to this article