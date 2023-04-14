Fans of comics and collectables are gathering in Davenport this weekend for Quad Cities Comic Con.

It's from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust St., Davenport. Tickets are $10 for adults, available at the doors, and admission is free for children ages 12 and under.

More information is available on the Mighty Con website. More than 300 vendor booths, artist tables and guests will showcase their passion and work at the event, which lead promotor Randy Beasley said has drawn in as many as 2,200 people in the past.

"When you get there, when you walk through that entryway and when you see everything we have going, you're not going to be disappointed," Beasley said.

Guests attending this year's comic con include Walter Jones, who played the original Black Ranger in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," "Mighty Ducks" actor Shaun Weiss and illustrators Jeremy Clark and Cameron Johnson.

"It's a really nice mix of different talents that we have this weekend," Beasley said.

A cosplay contest will also take place at 2 p.m. April 15, with signups opening at 11 a.m.

Beasley's favorite part of the Quad Cities Comic Con, beyond getting to bring the event together for the public, is walking around and seeing just how much there is to interest and entertain. He can turn his head and find toys for his kids and collectables for him and his partner, and look the other way to see famous artists and actors, interacting with fans of all ages.

“I look around everywhere and realize: Oh, this is a really awesome, family-friendly show,” Beasley said. “It’s a very heartwarming experience.”