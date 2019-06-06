A $25,000 grant is being offered for individual disaster assistance to victims of major flooding in Scott and Rock Island counties, according to the Quad Cities Community Foundation.
The foundation says the grant is possible because of the generous donations made by residents, groups and businesses to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund. The money is going to the Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program, a communal emergency fund accessed by more than 50 area social service agencies, according to the foundation.
“Individuals and families are in need of more support than existing resources are able to meet, given the scale of this disaster,” Kelly Thompson, a vice president of the foundation, said in a statement Wednesday. “This initial grant will allow us to begin to fill that gap.”
Donated funds are being managed by local disaster case managers helping area residents with support services including housing assistance and direct financial help. Funds are being made available for those participating in disaster case management with partnering nonprofits Project NOW, Community Action of Eastern Iowa and the American Red Cross.
The foundation estimates as many as 200 households in Rock Island County have been affected by the flooding, and as many as 800 households have been affected in Scott County. So far, the foundation says more than $120,000 has been raised to date for the Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation.
Donations are continuing to be accepted online at qcccommunityfoundation.org and at the Community Foundation’s Bettendorf office at 852 Middle Road, according to the foundation.
The foundation is advising community members in need of support to contact a disaster case manager at one of the following organizations:
Rock Island County residents : Project NOW 309-793-6391
Scott County residents : Community Action of Eastern Iowa 563-324-3236
Rock Island and Scott County residents seeking a damage assessment for a residential property: American Red Cross 309-743-2166