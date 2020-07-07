Quad-Cities Community Foundation awards $110,000 in grants

Four apartments have been completed so far, she said.

Second Chance is not affiliated with a national group of the same name, she said.

Trinity Health Foundation: In the past, health care philanthropy has focused on infrastructure, or building things, whereas now donors appear to have more interest in care coordination and cost-effective ways to deliver services, Mary Macumber-Schmidt, director of development for the foundation, said.

Grant money will help the foundation develop a strategic plan that "works with donors in areas that matter most to them and help improve the health care of our community," she said.

Development will include the hiring of a consultant and the meeting of focus groups comprised of various stakeholders.

QC Elite FIRST Robotics Team 648: This nonprofit is both its own robotics team (now in its 20th year) and the umbrella organization for 10 other teams.

The teams compete at various levels, beginning with Junior Legos, and involve about 120 students from both sides of the river and 30 to 40 adult mentors, said Katie Resig, treasurer and secretary for Team 648 and administrator for all the teams.