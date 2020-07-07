Quad-Cities Community Foundation awards $110,000 in grants

Second Chance Housing, a fledging nonprofit that is so new it doesn't even have a website, received an $8,500 grant from the Quad-Cities Community Foundation to buy the computer hardware and software it needs to do its work.
A community-based student robotics organization that works out of the Arconic Learning Center in Riverdale was awarded a $10,700 grant to update its equipment and to do outreach in the community.
Trinity Health Foundation obtained $9,000 to help with the development of a new strategic plan for fundraising because the face of philanthropy — traditionally geared to hospital infrastructure — is changing.
These are three of 10 grants totalling nearly $110,000 awarded this week by the Quad-Cities Community Foundation to help the entities "build capacity," or strengthen their ability to do the work they are dedicated to doing, said Kelly Thompson, the foundation's vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives.
Other recipients were:
• One-Eighty, Davenport, for staff training and security upgrades, $12,549
• Dress for Success Quad Cities, for technology upgrades, $11,963
• Grow Quad Cities, affiliated with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, for technology upgrades, $5,000
• Humility Homes & Services, Davenport, for strategic planning, $14,250
• Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, for musician training, $6,485
• St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, for technology and security upgrades, $13,782
• WQPT Quad-Cities PBS/Western Illinois University Foundation, for staff training, $15,000
Second Chance Housing: the money will mean the ability to buy computers, a copier/scanner/fax/printer machine, software licenses and money to hire someone to create a website, said Grace Cervantes, director of the start-up organization that received its nonprofit, 501(c)(3) status in September of 2018.
The organization founded by Timothy Ross Jr., Davenport, is currently rehabbing a large house at 904 W. 6th St., Davenport, that will provide affordable apartments for people who are homeless, veterans, the underserved and minorities, Cervantes said.
The plan is to provide 15 apartments, with a shared bathroom, kitchen and laundry on each of three floors, she said.
Four apartments have been completed so far, she said.
Second Chance is not affiliated with a national group of the same name, she said.
Trinity Health Foundation: In the past, health care philanthropy has focused on infrastructure, or building things, whereas now donors appear to have more interest in care coordination and cost-effective ways to deliver services, Mary Macumber-Schmidt, director of development for the foundation, said.
Grant money will help the foundation develop a strategic plan that "works with donors in areas that matter most to them and help improve the health care of our community," she said.
Development will include the hiring of a consultant and the meeting of focus groups comprised of various stakeholders.
QC Elite FIRST Robotics Team 648: This nonprofit is both its own robotics team (now in its 20th year) and the umbrella organization for 10 other teams.
The teams compete at various levels, beginning with Junior Legos, and involve about 120 students from both sides of the river and 30 to 40 adult mentors, said Katie Resig, treasurer and secretary for Team 648 and administrator for all the teams.
The money will be used to purchase tools, equipment and a bench for the team's "pit." As with auto racing in which cars break down and need to be fixed, so do robots break down during competition and need to be repaired, Resig explained.
In addition, the purchase will give the team spare tools to take with it when it goes out in the community for outreach presentations, without having to borrow tools from the main shop, she said.
"Outreach is vital," she said, because that is how young people get interested in science, technology, engineering and math — by seeing how these subjects can be applied and by actually experiencing them, feeling them, with their own two hands.
Robotics teams not only teach the STEM subjects, but they also teach what's needed to run a business because students "are responsible for every bit of the team," Resig said.
That means fund-raising, writing letters to companies and coordinating travel.
With registration fees, insurance and travel costs, competition can be very costly, she said.
Transformational grants are made from the Quad-Cities Community Impact Fund, a permanent fund started by donors in the community so that the Community Foundation can respond to high-priority needs and opportunities as they arise.
Another round of Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants will be awarded in the fall. Letters of interest are being accepted now through Sept. 1. To learn more, visit https://www.qccommunityfoundation.org/nonprofitcapacitybuilding.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.