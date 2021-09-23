Quad Cities Community Foundation awards $566,000 in grants

Since the early 2010s the Quad-Cities has welcomed around 225 refugees a year. It's possible that next year the number could double or more, with people relocating from central and east Africa, Myanmar and Afghanistan.

Refugees — especially families with single parents, high medical needs or a lack of education — face high barriers in their resettlement. In addition to trauma sustained before and during the moving process, they're in an unfamiliar place with no one they know to lean on.

Once they're brought to the area and settled in by resettlement organization World Relief Quad Cities, Tapestry Farms steps in to help with anything they need. McGlynn said she's grateful that the foundation decided to support the organization in its mission.

"Housing, for example, is one of the most important things we've worked on — stable, long-term, safe affordable housing," McGlynn said. "So we work really hard to secure good housing for people, and that takes funding for sure. So then we can build systems around each family so that they can be as successful as possible."

The nonprofit also operates five urban farm plots in areas of Davenport that have historically faced systemic oppression and where there's a lack of fresh fruit and vegetables.