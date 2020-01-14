Quad Cities Community Foundation awards grants

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has awarded an additional $118,000 to 12 Quad-Cities nonprofits to strengthen their ability to do their work.

The Community Foundation’s Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants provide funding to local organizations for staff training, board development, strategic planning, technology and more to help them carry out their missions.

The new grant awards are on top of nearly $100,000 in Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants that were awarded in the spring of 2019.

The grants are part of the Community Foundation’s commitment to strengthening the nonprofit sector in the Quad Cities for long-term stability.

Receiving grants were: