The Quad-Cities Community Foundation has awarded a total of $424,000 in scholarships to 43 area students.
Jean Moran, chairwoman of the foundation's board of directors, reminded students that giving back is an action that each one of this year’s scholarship recipients can take, in small and big ways, throughout their life.
"Ask yourself how you can take action, like so many of the donors and community members who make these scholarships possible have, to continue to transform our communities for the better," Moran said.
The Quad-Cities Community Foundation is home to hundreds of endowment funds — founded by individuals and organizations — that create a financial foundation for nonprofits and support the Quad-City region. On average, the foundation awards nearly $600,000 each year in new and recurring scholarships.
For more information, visit www.QCCommunityFoundation.org.
The 2019 scholarship recipients are:
• Leah Anderson, Davenport West High School—Dr. and Mrs. Yang Ho Rhee Scholarship
• Alton Barber, Pleasant Valley High School—Gustav A. and Gerda H.C. Anderson Scholarship
• Lauren Brahm, Moline High School—Richard J. Collins Memorial Scholarship
• Nuong Bui, Scott Community College—Diana (Diane) De Pover-Nesseler Scholarship
• Ty Callahan, Bettendorf High School—Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship
• Dalton Carstens, Davenport West High School—Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship
• Corina Castaneda, Rock Island High School—Herman and Sarah Segal Scholarship and the Quad Cities Mexican American Organization Scholarship
• Kayla Cornett, Davenport North High School—Sophia N. Hapke Scholarship and the Verna Kaucher Scholarship
• Madelynn Doucette, Moline High School—P.E.O Chapter BL – Blanche Wood Music Award
• Christian Elliott, Augustana College—Elise Brett Scholarship
• Jessica Elliott, Davenport Central High School—Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship and the Mariah Becker Scholarship
• Emma English, Rivermont Collegiate—Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship
• Anthony Fairchild, Palmer College of Chiropractic—Dr. G.O. & Arlene Schmiedel Scholarship
• Evita Fazliu, United Township High School—William H. Kleinschmidt Scholarship
• Amber Friedrichsen, Northeast High School—Great River Bend Cyclone Scholarship
• Myles Graetz, Saint Thomas More High School—Don E. and Charlotte Williams Scholarship
• Danielle Hagens, Mercer County High School—Bryant-Holmes Scholarship for Mercer County High School
• Amy Haskill, Rock Island High School—August and Edna Zahatko Scholarship and the Morency Family Scholarship
•Annie Hight, Muscatine High School—Dearrel Bates Memorial Scholarship
• Jurnie Hinde, Iowa State University—Paul & Barbara Yamber Memorial STEM Scholarship
• Samantha Hughes, Davenport West High School—Ted & Eloise Pfeiff Scholarship I
• Isaac Hunter, Wilton High School—Mike Condon Memorial Scholarship
• Carter Josund, Davenport North High School—Sophia N. Hapke Scholarship
• Zakhary Keel, Davenport West High School—Dave Slater Environmental & Conservation Scholarship
• Brian Kindhart, United Township High School—Gene S. Duke Scholarship and the Morency Family Scholarship
• Brandi LaFountaine, United Township High School—Ligino Family Scholarship
• Nina Lanciloti, Davenport Central High School—Don E. and Charlotte Williams Scholarship
• Branden Leon, Davenport Central High School—Central High School Teacher Scholarship
• Chelsea Lyphout, Toledo School for the Arts—Don E. and Charlotte Williams Scholarship
• Brady McIntyre, Davenport West High School—Don E. and Charlotte Williams Scholarship, Sophia N. Hapke Scholarship, and the Verna Kaucher Scholarship
• Abby Miller, Davenport North High School—Ted & Eloise Pfeiff Scholarship II
• Citlally Morales, Davenport North High School—Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship
• Janell Nguyen, University of Iowa—John R. Kiley Memorial Scholarship
• Kameron Reed, University of Northern Iowa—Bill and Hilda Macomber and Alta Kahl Scholarship
• Kerstin Shecterle, Northeast High School—Morency Family Scholarship
• Alyssa Sierra, Alleman High School—Don E. and Charlotte Williams Scholarship and the Kelly Marie McQuate Memorial Scholarship
• Kobe Smith, Waterloo West High School—Corky Kress Golf Scholarship
• Eboni Springfield, University of Northern Iowa—Edwin R. Adland and Ruth H. Adland Scholarship and the Morency Family Scholarship
• Emma Tews, Pleasant Valley High School—Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial Scholarship
• Mathew Townsley, Iowa State University—Mike Condon Memorial Scholarship
• Nia Walker, Davenport Central High School—Donna Jean Arzberger Memorial Scholarship, Louis F. Bulechek Memorial Scholarship, and the Morency Family Scholarship
• Abigail White, Davenport Central High School—Don E. and Charlotte Williams Scholarship