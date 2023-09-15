The Quad Cities Community Foundation Center for Nonprofit Excellence has selected Daisy Moran to be director of the nonprofit.

The center was designed in response to local organizations' request for a central hub and champion for regional nonprofits and philanthropy. By providing a space for collaboration and shared knowledge, the center will build and strengthen the systems, structures, cultures, skills, resources and power needed to serve the community with excellence.

Moran, who grew up in Moline and graduated from Black Hawk College and the University of Illinois, has served in staff leadership roles at Two Rivers YMCA and volunteer leadership roles at United Way Quad Cities and the League of United Latin American Citizens #5285. Most recently, she worked as the assistant director of Augustana College's Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity.

Sue Hafkemeyer, CEO Quad-Cities Community Foundation