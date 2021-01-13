Quad-Cities Community Foundation grants go to projects to expand broadband access, reduce chronic homelessness

The pandemic had slowed down the effort, but the grant will allow it to "jump start" the program, Bobst said.

Using national cost-saving estimates, it could save the Quad-Cities about $1.8 million over the three-year period as it's helping people who are most likely to use jails, emergency rooms and shelters.

"It reduces their challenges and suffering and allows them to have dignity and a safe home," Thompson said. "And it will reduce the burden on our communities for the medical, law enforcement and other sorts of costs that come when people are experiencing this kind of instability.

"The idea is that this grant will help them get this program started," Thompson said. "Communities will see savings as will the organization ultimately. Then the communities can understand that those savings can be best used by helping to house more people because they are saving more than that in policing, hospitals and all these different systems that are really taxed when we have people who are experiencing chronic homelessness.

"Hopefully in the long run, it will demonstrate the success of this program so that more investment can be made in it."

