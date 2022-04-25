Quad Cities Community Foundation names Sue Hafkemeyer as its new president and CEO

Sue Hafkemeyer majored in English literature when she attended Loras College in the mid-1980s.

Shakespeare, Austen and Dickens might seem an odd choice for the woman who was just named the next president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

"I had a professor at Loras who always told us to connect things, to look for connections," Hafkemeyer said late last week. "He wanted us to see connections between authors and themes, even images. He wanted us to draw parallels.

"I always carried that with me. I was always outgoing and enjoyed meeting people. Then I started thinking about connections — trying to see how people, or businesses, or shared goals, all fit together. I really love making connections."

Hafkemeyer, it must be noted, minored in business and psychology. She comes to the Community Foundation from the MercyOne Dubuque Foundation and will start her new job June 1.

The Community Foundation detailed Hafkemeyer's career, noting over the past five years as executive director of the MercyOne Dubuque Foundation she raised more than $8 million to support MercyOne programs and started the foundation’s first planned-giving program.

Hafkemeyer started her career at Loras in the role of the college's communication and marketing director. She became the director of the Dubuque Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, and partnered with other leaders to develop the city's $188 million river front revitalization. According to the Community Foundation's news release, Hafkemeyer "... wrote grants and proposals totaling more than $50 million, and increased the annual operating budget from $300,000 to more than $1,100,000."

Hafkemeyer serves as board chair of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.

"The board and staff extend a warm welcome to the new leader of our storied organization," board chairperson and interim president and CEO Randy Moore said in a news release. "With her diverse background in philanthropy, her strong relationship-building skills and her vision for community transformation, we’re confident in Sue’s ability to lead the way in opening the Community Foundation’s next big chapter."

Hafkemeyer said the move to the Community Foundation "just felt right."

"I couldn’t be more excited to join and lead an organization that has accomplished so much and that has so much potential for the future," Hafkemeyer said. "I’m looking forward to working together with the Community Foundation’s team — and with donors and nonprofits across the Quad Cities and beyond — to see where that potential can take us."

Hafkemeyer said she hoped her background and experience had helped her understand how collaboration and how strategic partnerships could " ... leverage growth in a community."

"I am very excited about the Q2030 group — made up by the Chamber of Commerce, United Way, the Community Foundation and Visit Q-C," Hafkemeyer said, of the Quad-Cities' regional action plan for where it wants to be by 2030. "I think there are excellent building blocks in the Quad-Cities."

