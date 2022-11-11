Quad-Cities community Thanksgiving meal events prepare for higher costs, less supply ahead of the holiday

Turkey has been a top cause of stress leading up to Thanksgiving this year, but not cooking it — more like finding one.

When Laura Kalman began looking for a vendor to provide turkeys for the Friendly House annual Neighborhood Thanksgiving Luncheon, she ran into some roadblocks. The first couple of places either knew or weren’t sure if they would have the stock to sell, but she was able to secure the holiday staple eventually.

“We were worried about turkeys because there’s been mixed messages on yes, we can get them, no we can’t, they’re going to be so expensive,” Kalman said. “But yes, we did find a place that will cook and deliver the turkeys for us ready to serve.”

Despite rising food costs and ongoing supply chain issues, local efforts to help everyone give thanks with a good, no-cost meal remain committed to the cause.

Friendly House will hold its Thanksgiving luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 22 at its space, 1221 N Myrtle St., Davenport. Kalman was able to score seven turkeys for the occasion, and will serve them with traditional sides like potatoes, green beans, dressing and pie. They expect around 150 people to stop by and eat.

Across the Mississippi River, Bob Vogelbaugh, also known as Mr. Thanksgiving, held a press conference Thursday in the Arby’s by SouthPark Mall to announce his 52nd community Thanksgiving dinner.

The dinner will take place 4-6 p.m. Nov. 24 at SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th St., Moline.

Last year Vogelbaugh said more than 3,400 dinners went out to community members. He’s always surprised at how quickly the day goes, he said, running meals out to cars and chatting with everyone who comes through.

“Even if you only see them once a year, it’s like a huge family reunion,” Vogelbaugh said. “But it’s more than fantastic, you know, it just really gets me inside.”

Like last year, people will pick up their dinner rather than eat together, because of space limitations rather than COVID-19 policies, SouthPark Mall Administrative Assistant Connie McElyea said. Participants should drive to the mall entrance by the bus stop to line up, where food will be delivered to them.

Hy-Vee and MetroLink have partnered with Vogelbaugh to help with the day. The grocery company will handle all of the food supply and serving, and MetroLink will provide lifts to get food to those who call 309-788-3360 by noon Nov. 21.

When asked about inflation and other problems affecting food stock for the dinner, Hy-Vee Quad-Cities Marketing Director Debbie Geisler said they were committed to getting everything they needed despite higher costs. Hy-Vee will cook 130 20-pound turkeys for the day, she said.

“We planned for this a long time ago, as we knew that Bob was going to continue to do this,” Geisler said. “So we are pretty set with all of the food and everything that we’re going to supply, but it was something that we really needed to probably plan out maybe a little sooner than before.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island, is in its 33rd year of providing Thanksgiving meals at no cost, with the goal of giving away 5,000 meals this Thanksgiving season. The meals will be available for delivery or pickup 1-6 p.m. Nov. 18 and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20. To get 25 or more meals delivered to Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, Moline, Milan or Rock Island, call (309)732-2999.

“It is truly an honor to be able to provide free Thanksgiving meals to our Quad Cities community for the 33rd straight year,” said Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Executive Director Jerry Jones in a news release. “We’re able to do this because of incredible support from donors, partners and volunteers.”