Quad-Cities company making T-shirts to aid restaurants, bars

Michael Slyter, owner of QC Custom Tees & More in Silvis, was just brainstorming with staff when the proverbial light bulb went on and they came up with an idea.
Slyter is offering a link to restaurants to pass to their customers, or anyone who wants to help. For each purchase of a T-shirt or a hoodie, Slyter will donate $5 to that restaurant.
The idea could succeed on several fronts, he said. It will keep his staff busy making T-shirts, and it could help local bars and restaurants make some additional money during obviously slow times.
The link tells the customers how to order a shirt or a hoodie featuring their favorite restaurant. Restaurant owners could offer a discount or gift card to those who buy and wear the garment to pick up an order at that place of business.
T-shirts cost $15 each and hoodies $25.
The balance of the purchase price covers Slyter’s costs, including shipping and his own staff’s work.
“What we’ve done is just created a quick template where there are just a couple of pieces on there,” Slyter said. And a pop-up when people go to the site that says:
‘Obviously, these are tough times if you can help us out by purchasing a shirt with our logo on it.’
“Typically, we wouldn’t do that just for 1-2 (orders) or even 10,” Slyter said.
“We’ve (normally) got a minimum (number of shirts to do an order), but with the way things are going if we can give them $5 every time somebody orders a shirt, it’s going to help a little bit there.”
As of Friday afternoon, he had about 20 businesses signed up, despite having a competitor with a similar idea.
“It is currently geared toward bars and restaurants since their main stream of business was taken from them,” Slyter said of his effort. “However, any business can take part.”
A business can participate by calling QC Custom Tees & More or by going to this site: https://qccustomtees.com/restaurants-bars
Same with those who want to make a purchase.
Slyter liked the idea so much, he came up with one more — a shirt saluting survivors of the Coronavirus.
“The plans/designs for the "I survived the Coronavirus 2020" are almost complete,” he wrote Thursday. “Hoping to raise $10-$20K for nonprofits."