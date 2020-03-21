Quad-Cities company making T-shirts to aid restaurants, bars

Michael Slyter, owner of QC Custom Tees & More in Silvis, was just brainstorming with staff when the proverbial light bulb went on and they came up with an idea.

Slyter is offering a link to restaurants to pass to their customers, or anyone who wants to help. For each purchase of a T-shirt or a hoodie, Slyter will donate $5 to that restaurant.

The idea could succeed on several fronts, he said. It will keep his staff busy making T-shirts, and it could help local bars and restaurants make some additional money during obviously slow times.

The link tells the customers how to order a shirt or a hoodie featuring their favorite restaurant. Restaurant owners could offer a discount or gift card to those who buy and wear the garment to pick up an order at that place of business.

T-shirts cost $15 each and hoodies $25.

The balance of the purchase price covers Slyter’s costs, including shipping and his own staff’s work.

“What we’ve done is just created a quick template where there are just a couple of pieces on there,” Slyter said. And a pop-up when people go to the site that says:

‘Obviously, these are tough times if you can help us out by purchasing a shirt with our logo on it.’