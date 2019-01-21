Many Quad-Citians coped with the cold Monday by staying in, making quick trips to stores, buying lots of coffee and winter gear … and eating ice cream.
A few hardy souls, such as Debra Huch, Davenport, braved the cold to stop at the dry cleaner and to take her greyhounds Nikki, 4; and Snapper, 8, for a brief walk in Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport.
“We’re just out running errands,” she said. The dogs, wearing matching jackets, seemed happy to return to her van.
At Theisen’s Home Farm Auto, Davenport, manager Jim Gabel said top sellers included hats, gloves, coveralls, snow shovels, ice melt and hand warmers.
“We also had a couple of people this morning needing batteries for their cars,” Gabel said.
Staying warm included coffee consumption, according to Peter Schillaci, one of the owners of Atomic Coffee Bar, Davenport.
“We’re going through more coffee, that’s for sure,” he said, adding customers bought a lot of peppermint bark mocha and white chocolate bliss. “Also, there were quite a few teenagers in line that would otherwise be in school (because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday).”
Despite frigid temperatures, ice cream sales were steady, said Jeff Tunberg, an owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream. He said stores with drive-through service were doing better than the walk-in stores. There’s no particular cold-weather choice, he said: “People are sticking with their favorites.”
Others who ventured out took some spills.
“We are seeing a lot of falls,” said registered nurse Jordan Wagener at UnityPoint Rock Island.
“People are slipping on the ice and that type of thing,” he said. A lot of the falls stem from walking down front steps that are icy or haven’t been shoveled, he said. Falls often result in bruised tailbones and sprains, he said. “And there’s definitely a concern with the elderly population that you can get a lot of hip injuries."
He advised people with aches and pains or chest pains after shoveling snow to have their symptoms checked out with a primary care doctor or a clinic to be safe.
Additionally, “We’re also seeing a lot more asthma or COPD patients,” he said. “With the cold temperatures it becomes harder to breathe — you don’t get that warm, moist air.”
He recommends drivers remain prepared with safety kits in their cars. “Even just a spare phone charger can go a long way,” he said.
“Falls are probably the worst weather-related issue in emergency departments,” said Craig Cooper, spokesperson for Genesis, who listed fractures and concussions among the injuries.
Muscatine Battalion Chief Ted Hillard said people are being smart about the cold. In Muscatine, sidewalks mostly are cleared, and people are staying inside, he said.
He encouraged people to remember fire safety during cold weather: Ensure smoke detectors are working, have the furnace checked, and make sure the fireplace has been cleaned. He added that space heaters shouldn’t be too close to anything combustible.
For Quad-Citians who needed a warm place to stay, Steve Gottcent, community outreach coordinator at Christian Care, said the facility opened its warming center at 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The warming center opens 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. whenever the temperature or wind chill reaches 15 degrees or less, he said.
Although he has not noticed an increase in the numbers of people eating at the Christian Care meal site, it is so cold that “people who have found a warm place to stay might not be venturing out,” he said.