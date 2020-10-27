Quad Cities Corporate Games coming to region next summer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Points are awarded for competition and volunteering throughout the June and July events, which may include partnerships with area local small businesses and breweries.

The summer 2021 event will come into focus in April when organizers and company officials begin to organize what events will happen where. Companies will pick individuals for teams in April and May ahead of the Games starting in June 2021.

More information on the event can be found at qccorporategames.org.

The Games happened in 2020 as 37 activities were in-person with new events, such as the virtual scavenger hunt. But the Quad Cities Corporate Games can be a way to build back camaraderie and raise employee morale with some employees working from home.

The virtual scavenger hunt had hints and five different locations in a city for a team member to scan a code to register the item was found. One team found all five clues on the first day, and received more points, but it was also a way for more employees to get involved and work together on a goal.