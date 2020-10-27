Quad Cities Corporate Games coming to region next summer

A summer of competition between workers of companies is coming to the Quad-Cities in 2021.
Visit Quad Cities, Davenport’s parks and recreation department and the Iowa Sports Foundation announced Tuesday the inaugural Quad Cities Corporate Games to be held June 1 to July 31, 2021. Corporations pay a fee to participate, so individual employees are not charged, and registration opens Dec. 1.
This is the third such event across Iowa, as the Des Moines Corporate Games has grown to include more than 70 companies and nearly 15,000 participants after starting in 2016. The Corridor Corporate Games, which started in 2019, has already grown to more than 30 companies and over 4,000 participants in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
The 2021 Games will have events and competition throughout the Quad-Cities and on both sides of the Mississippi River, organizers said Tuesday.
Matt Beatty, chief operating officer at the Iowa Sports Foundation, said the games will have a mix of in-person activities such as competition events, like dodgeball or kickball, along with other events, such as a virtual scavenger hunt or fitness walks.
“We have medals awarded to our top participants in competitive events and we have events that are just good for the community, like blood drives,” Beatty said.
Points are awarded for competition and volunteering throughout the June and July events, which may include partnerships with area local small businesses and breweries.
The summer 2021 event will come into focus in April when organizers and company officials begin to organize what events will happen where. Companies will pick individuals for teams in April and May ahead of the Games starting in June 2021.
More information on the event can be found at qccorporategames.org.
The Games happened in 2020 as 37 activities were in-person with new events, such as the virtual scavenger hunt. But the Quad Cities Corporate Games can be a way to build back camaraderie and raise employee morale with some employees working from home.
The virtual scavenger hunt had hints and five different locations in a city for a team member to scan a code to register the item was found. One team found all five clues on the first day, and received more points, but it was also a way for more employees to get involved and work together on a goal.
The Iowa Sports Foundation will look for “creative ways to get people interacting and working together and still keeping them active. Even with the pandemic, our plan is to go ahead with in-person options,” Beatty said.
Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said his organization is still seeking events to happen in the bi-state region.
“We’re still pursuing events and that is not slowing down and we’ll make adjustments accordingly as things ebb and flow,” he said. “We also need to do things that are keeping our community moving forward.”
