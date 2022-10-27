Quad-Cities costumers give advice on crafting the perfect Halloween costume

The first full suit Bradley Jensen ever sewed was made out of bed sheets and curtains. The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse costume designer and shop manager said it was a pandemic project — something to keep his hands busy when work was scarce during theater shutdowns.

Now Jensen spends his time crafting character pieces in the Circa '21 costume shop, telling stories with fabric and thread. He has worked on "Disaster!" and "Clue," and is currently refurbishing costumes for "White Christmas" this winter.

While Jensen didn't celebrate Halloween growing up and hasn't had time this year to make a costume, the costume designer has created his fair share of costumes as an adult — including a gender-bent Elsa outfit with a matching Olaf costume for his dog.

"Why would I buy a $20 costume from Spirit Halloween when I could make exactly what I wanted?" Jensen said.

With theater and costuming skills becoming more accessible due to the internet, Jensen said it's easier than ever for people to learn how to make their own costumes. Paired with unique shops and stylists willing to help make the perfect character, going all out for Halloween doesn't have to be a chore.

Sewing is scalable — once you have the basics down, it's not a huge leap to go from making pillowcases to tailored pants, he said. Maybe don't jump immediately into making a leather corset, he said, but crafting it requires not much more than the ability to sew in a straight line.

If he's looking for something more modern or needs a background costume in a pinch, he will turn to thrift stores and consignment shops. Jensen said if someone has a good idea of what they want to pull off in their costume, they should be able to find at least the parts needed to pull it off.

"It's a little harder to make Victorian gown from JC Penney, but not impossible. Fashion is cyclical," Jensen said. "So, you might find a dress off the rack that actually has pretty period appropriate style lines, then you can just throw a rectangle skirt under it and call it a day and have something that's like pretty close."

For Halloween enthusiasts in need of help with costume crafting, local shops like Trash Can Annie, 418 E 2nd St., Davenport, can come in handy.

When customers walk into Trash Can Annie this Halloween, they might catch Laura Heath in chain mail and a helmet. The vintage clothing store co-owner is contemplating a Joan of Arc costume for the holiday, but wearing 16 pounds of authentic chain mail for hours might not be the most appealing.

People will reach out to Heath more than a year out for their costume planning, she said, hoping to find the perfect item to bring their outfit together. As a stylist, Heath will also reach out with items she knows will fit and thinks they'll like, to positive results.

While the shop is vintage clothing, customers stop by hoping to mimic all kinds of characters, from cartoons to movies to even an ensemble emulating black-and-white photographs. It's easiest when they come in-person rather than calling, Heath said, so she can get a better feel for what may work that they haven't thought of.

"That's what makes it easy when people want to find a costume, that I know what to put together for them," Heath said. "And being a stylist makes it comfortable for them because they understand that I know what I'm doing."

Heath and her husband, Bryan, have crafted costumes for much more than just Quad-Cities Halloween lovers. They have provided clothes for Woody Allen, James Cameron and Broadway directors, so their knowledge and passion for costuming goes deep.

That passion translates into helping individuals find the outfit that works best for them and their vision.

"We're still being contacted by film and TV series, so that's pretty great," Heath said. "And it's great that I can also costume someone in our community that is emulating possibly one of the shows that I've worked on."