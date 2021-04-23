Quad-Cities COVID-19 cases drop, expanded vaccination opportunities in Rock Island County

Friday brought a mixed bag of COVID-19 news.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County — the lowest number of single-day new cases in more than three weeks. The state has confirmed 20,685 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Scott County's death toll remained 236.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 Friday — and not a single case was a person over the age of 60. Friday's average age of newly infected people stood at 27. On Thursday the average age was 38 and on Wednesday the age age was 30.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 14,151 and the number of deaths linked to the virus remained 311.

Vaccination opportunities in Rock Island County

Appointments are available for the Moderna vaccine Saturday at the Camden Centre in Milan. Find links to register and a voucher code on the health department’s Facebook page.