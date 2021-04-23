Quad-Cities COVID-19 cases drop, expanded vaccination opportunities in Rock Island County

Friday brought a mixed bag of COVID-19 news.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County — the lowest number of single-day new cases in more than three weeks. The state has confirmed 20,685 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Scott County's death toll remained 236.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 Friday — and not a single case was a person over the age of 60. Friday's average age of newly infected people stood at 27. On Thursday the average age was 38 and on Wednesday the age age was 30.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 14,151 and the number of deaths linked to the virus remained 311.
Vaccination opportunities in Rock Island County
Appointments are available for the Moderna vaccine Saturday at the Camden Centre in Milan. Find links to register and a voucher code on the health department’s Facebook page.
The clinic in Milan also will have a special Pfizer walk-in opportunity Saturday. There are 114 first or second doses available. No appointment is needed for Pfizer only, and the doses will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Pfizer can be given to anyone 16 and older. Those younger than 18 will need consent from parent or guardian. The Camden Centre Clinic will have another Pfizer opportunity toward the end of next week.
Musicians from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will be on hand Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Local hospitalization numbers continue to fluctuate
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 19 residents hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms Friday — an increase of four patients in 24 hours.
That rise in hospitalizations mirrored what Genesis Health System saw at the end of this week.
Genesis reported 30 COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday and a seven-day test positivity rate of 6.54%.
The hospitalizations were a one-day increase of five, but Thursday's seven-day positivity rate was 7.03%. In fact, Genesis showed a clear downward trend in seven-day positivity rate, which checked in at 7.69% Wednesday after opening the week with a rate of 8.24% Monday.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity last updated its COVID-19 hospitalization count Wednesday, reporting 20 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus and seven-day test positivity rate of 16.69%.
Henry County remains in orange risk level
The Henry and Stark County Health Department alerted Henry County residents as of Friday Henry County's County-Level COVID-19 risk metrics remain at orange, indicating there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.
The metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness for each county’s progress during Phase 4 and will help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions.
Henry County COVID-19 cases are on the rise. As of Friday, a total of 4,775 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic. In addition, Henry County has an average of 149 new cases per 100,000 people — nearly triple the state standard of 50 cases per 100,000 population.
Duane Stevens, Henry & Stark County Public Health Administrator said, “It is important our area understand how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading. Henry County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected. This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town.
“We have seen instances of general masking non-compliance by some individuals, businesses, and groups in congregate settings which can lead our current infection numbers. Contact tracing staff members have noted that they are often challenged in their efforts by some cases not being honest in disclosing all their close contacts. We have also seen a lag and delay in seeking testing by individuals with symptoms.”