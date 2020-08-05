Quad-Cities COVID-19 death toll rises by 2

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death of a man in his 80s on Wednesday. He had been isolating at home. The death toll in the county now stands at 33.

“Sadly, another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when out. Our most vulnerable residents need help from all of us.”

Scott County confirmed the death of a resident, aged 61-80, for a total of 13.

“Today another COVID-19 related death of a Scott County resident was reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health. We share our deepest sympathies with the family and friends of this individual. We must work together to slow the spread of this virus and protect the health of all in our community. We ask all residents to play their part by wearing a face covering when in public and keeping physical distance from others, ensuring at least 6 feet between yourself and others outside of your household," said Edward Rivers, director, Scott County Health Department.