Quad-Cities COVID-19 hospitalization numbers back on the rise

The pandemic hasn't stopped putting people in hospital beds.
One day after UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade warned hospitals in the Quad-Cities area are seeing increasingly younger COVID-19 patients, the Rock Island County Health Department reported Wednesday the death of a women in her 40s who had been hospitalized.
Trinity earlier this week reported 33 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus. Nine of those 33 patients occupied intensive care unit beds. As of Tuesday, the seven-day test positivity rate at Trinity checked in at 14.74%.
The news was not better Wednesday at Genesis Health System, as officials reported 43 patients admitted for severe symptoms of virus — the highest COVID-19 patient count since April 13.
After falling for the better part of April, the seven-day test positivity rate at Genesis is on the rise. April's positivity rate hovered around 11% at the start of April but steadily decreased to 5.89% by April 27.
But starting April 28 the rate rose to 6.48% and increased every day to land at 9.59% Wednesday.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total to 14,487 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 314 deaths have been tied to the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, bringing its pandemic total to 21,140 cases. A total of 239 deaths are linked to the virus.
According to information provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County's decreasing seven-day test positivity rate continued Wednesday — checking in at 6.8%. That number was 7.1% earlier this week and was as high as 12% in the middle of April.
Iowa's seven-day test positivity rate checked in at 4.0% Wednesday.
After rising to 4.8% last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Rock Island County's test positivity rate at 3.8% Wednesday.
Vaccination efforts continue in the Quad-Cities, as Scott County showed 53,808 fully vaccinated residents — a rate of 31.1%. Rock Island County's vaccination rate was 28.70% Wednesday, reflecting 41,181 fully vaccinated residents.
In the past seven days, 4,605 Scott County residents have completed either two-dose or one-dose vaccination cycles. In the month of April, roughly 18,798 residents completed the vaccine cycle.
Rock Island County's numbers were slightly lower. Over the course of the past seven days, 2,513 Rock Island County residents have been fully vaccinated. In the month of April 15,506 county residents were fully vaccinated.
More walk-in vaccination opportunities
CVS Health announced its stores are accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at more than 8,300 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.
Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, also is available at CVS.com. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.
According to a news release, CVS has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Second dose compliance is more than 90% at CVS Health locations.
CVS is the latest retailer and vaccination clinic to adopt the walk-in model for vaccinations.
Last month Genesis Health System announced its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former Dick's Sporting Goods at 5250 Elmore Ave. in Davenport started walk-in hours from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
The Rock Island County Health Department's vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan started universal walk-in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Walgreens and Hy-Vee will help walk-in clients as long as the vaccine is available. And Tuesday, Walmart and Sam’s Club announced COVID-19 vaccines are now available to walk-in customers and associates in more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide — including Illinois and Iowa.