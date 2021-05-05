Quad-Cities COVID-19 hospitalization numbers back on the rise

The pandemic hasn't stopped putting people in hospital beds.

One day after UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade warned hospitals in the Quad-Cities area are seeing increasingly younger COVID-19 patients, the Rock Island County Health Department reported Wednesday the death of a women in her 40s who had been hospitalized.

Trinity earlier this week reported 33 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus. Nine of those 33 patients occupied intensive care unit beds. As of Tuesday, the seven-day test positivity rate at Trinity checked in at 14.74%.

The news was not better Wednesday at Genesis Health System, as officials reported 43 patients admitted for severe symptoms of virus — the highest COVID-19 patient count since April 13.

After falling for the better part of April, the seven-day test positivity rate at Genesis is on the rise. April's positivity rate hovered around 11% at the start of April but steadily decreased to 5.89% by April 27.

But starting April 28 the rate rose to 6.48% and increased every day to land at 9.59% Wednesday.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers