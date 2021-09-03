Quad-Cities COVID-19 ICU patients 'very sick' and 'staying for weeks, not days'

It became clear this week Quad-Cities hospitals face a grim landscape as COVID-19-related hospitalizations remained high and intensive care space shrank at Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity.
As both area health systems face growing needs, Genesis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen pointed to the reality faced by COVID-19 patients.
"Not only are COVID-19 hospitalizations up, but those patients have been very sick," Andersen said during Friday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "COVID-19 patients demand a high level of care — and they are staying weeks, not days."
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade agreed, and stressed there has been a demographic shift in COVID-19 patients.
"We are seeing younger patients, and the majority of patients are not vaccinated," Olutade said. "We are seeing some vaccinated patients, and they are unvaccinated people who are immunosuppressed in some way."
Olutade supplied startling COVID-19 hospitalization numbers during the briefing, noting Trinity is averaging 48 COVID-19 patients in the system's hospitals every day — up from an average of 44.
As of Friday, Trinity had 17 COVID-19 patients in its ICU.
"We are seeing five or six COVID-19 admissions every day," Olutade said. "And COVID patients account for 60% of all our patients currently in the ICU."
Anderson said the number of COVID-19 patients in its system "has stabilized in the 30s." He also noted COVID-19 patients account for over 50% of all patients in ICU.
A later count Friday showed Genesis had 29 COVID-19 patients — 21 in Davenport and six in Silvis.
Andersen and Olutade stressed COVID-19 is not the only factor driving the high number of patients in ICU beds. Both medical directors said ICU populations are about 20% higher than normal and 10% of the increase are patients are in ICU because of COVID-19.
Anderson and Olutade also recognized there are staffing shortages throughout hospitals.
Earlier this week Trinity temporarily combined its Bettendorf and Rock Island ICUs at the Rock Island site.
Andersen confirmed "we are short staffed" at Genesis, but stressed ICU crowding is a product of a lack of ICU space.
"We do not have infinite ICU space. We cannot just expand our ICU to meet demand.," Andersen said. "The challenge comes from the volume of COVID-19 patients, along with all of the other care we have to provide to the community."
More COVID-19 death, cases in the Q-C
The Rock Island County Health Department reported two more COVID-19 deaths Friday - a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized, and a man in his 80s who had been living in a long-term-care facility.
The virus-related death toll in Rock Island County is 341. The Iowa Department of Public Health has tied 254 deaths in Scott County to COVID-19 - that's an increase of two since state officials reported deaths on Aug. 30.
The Rock Island Health Department reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Wednesday. Since Monday, health officials reported 237 new cases — an average of 47 cases per day.
The total number of cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 16,679.
Public health officials said 48 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms in Rock Island County.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 23,625 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Scott County — an increase of 420 cases since an Aug. 25 update.
'Choices have Consequences'
The staffs at both the Scott County and Rock Island County health departments have spent the better part of the pandemic stressing the need to mask indoors and pay attention to CDC guidelines.
Since the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December of 2020, the same health officials made the importance of the jab to the efforts to keep schools and businesses safe and open.
As of Friday, the CDC still considered Scott County and Rock Island County areas of high community transmission.
Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson offered a stark message about the choices people can make as the pandemic reaches its 18th month.
"We need more people to get vaccinated. We know that 58% of our population has already taken this step, more are taking it each day after having conversations with health care providers, reviewing the ongoing evidence that is supporting the benefits of the vaccine, seeing what can happen to someone they care who has been tremendously impacted by COVID, and all other kinds of reasons," Thoreson said. "But we need more to take this step. Our current situation is proof that without more vaccinated individuals, there will be more waves of this pandemic.
"We need more individuals to choose to wear a mask when indoors and in large gatherings."
Thoreson offered examples of safety choices we make every day — citing public health measures like seat belts, brushing teeth, and the simple act of washing our hands.
"I was always taught that I had choices, but that choices have consequences, too ... Vaccine and masking are public health measures proven to protect the community," Thoreson said. "It’s time to make a choice, but choices have consequences, for ourselves, our families and friends, our health care providers and system and our community.