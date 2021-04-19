Quad-Cities COVID-19 spread continues among younger population, positivity rate remains high

Rock Island County and Scott County reported new COVID-19 cases Monday — and while the Quad-Cities' combined case count was lower than last week, statistics show those testing positive for the virus are younger.

Rock Island County reported 68 new cases between last Friday and Monday. a startling 65 — or 95.6% — of those cases were men and women under the age of 60.

A deeper dive shows that 22 of those cases were people age 18 or younger — that's 32.4% of the 68 cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 115 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County between last Friday and Monday — and the state reported of the 296 cases reported in the last seven days, 60% were men and women between the ages of 18 and 60.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one COVID-19-related death in Scott County, pushing the total of deaths linked to the virus to 235. All told, 20,491 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Scott County since the start of the pandemic.

In Rock Island County, 14,041 cases have been identified, with 311 deaths.

Q-C COVID-19, by the numbers