Quad-Cities COVID-19 spread continues among younger population, positivity rate remains high

Rock Island County and Scott County reported new COVID-19 cases Monday — and while the Quad-Cities' combined case count was lower than last week, statistics show those testing positive for the virus are younger.
Rock Island County reported 68 new cases between last Friday and Monday. a startling 65 — or 95.6% — of those cases were men and women under the age of 60.
A deeper dive shows that 22 of those cases were people age 18 or younger — that's 32.4% of the 68 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 115 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County between last Friday and Monday — and the state reported of the 296 cases reported in the last seven days, 60% were men and women between the ages of 18 and 60.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one COVID-19-related death in Scott County, pushing the total of deaths linked to the virus to 235. All told, 20,491 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Scott County since the start of the pandemic.
In Rock Island County, 14,041 cases have been identified, with 311 deaths.
Q-C COVID-19, by the numbers
Rock Island County has landed on Illinois' COVID-19 warning list for two metrics. According to the state, RICO's 143 cases per 100,000 population is nearly three times the state target of 50 per 100,000. The county also has 18% of ICU beds available — the state standard in 17%.
Rock Island County's test positivity rate is 4.9%.
Scott County's test positivity rate was reported at 9% Monday, twice Iowa's rate of 4.5%.
Vaccination numbers increased slightly in the Q-C over the last four days. Scott County reported 43,079 fully vaccinated residents Monday — a rate of 24.9%. Rock Island County reported 34,354 fully vaccinated residents — a rate of 23.94%.
Webinar on vaccinations and faith
Quad Cities Interfaith will host a webinar to address three faiths' perception of the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage community members to get vaccinated.
The webinar will be held on Zoom and Facebook from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Panelists include Dr. Louis Katz, medical director at Scott County Health Department and adjunct clinical professor at Carver College of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases; Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, Temple Emanuel; Imam Bachir Djehiche, Islamic Center of Quad Cities; The Rev. Rudolph Juarez, St. Anthony's Parish Davenport; and Reverend Jay Wolin, pastor Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities.
“As Catholics we believe in the Common Good, we get vaccinated for this reason — so that we protect not only ourselves but those whom we love, live and work with," Juarez said in a news release.
Djehiche also encouraged vaccinations.
“Islamic law places great importance on the sanctity, safety, and protection of human life. Accordingly, efforts that seek to save human life from any form of danger and harm, such as the development of vaccines, are highly encouraged in Islam." he said. "Vaccines as a form of protection from the Covid-19 pandemic and ill-health are welcomed."