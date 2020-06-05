Quad-Cities cultural and humanities nonprofits receive grants to help offset COVID-19 impact

The IDCA also partnered with the National Endowment for the Humanities to award an additional 24 grants to Iowa humanities organizations for special projects and programs, the release states.

These funds were part of the second- and third-rounds of grants from the new Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund, administered by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the IDCA. The first round was in April when the department awarded $191,000 in grants to Iowa artists, creative workers and nonprofit arts organizations, the release states.