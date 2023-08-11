Quad Cities Cultural Trust is accepting grant applications for the 2023 Adler Theatre Fund. The fund's mission is to support diverse programming at the Adler Theatre.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. CST on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Applications should display a well-organized proposal that includes financial sustainability, collaboration and cultural vitality for a performance or series of performances at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.

Organizations interested in applying should visit https://www.quadcityculturaltrust.org/adler-theatre-fund, then click on the link and fill out the interest form and an application will be sent.

The partnership's goal is to advocate for the performing arts in the Quad Cities and encourage organizations with programs that encourage diversity and equity to apply for funding to perform at the Adler Theatre.

The Adler Theatre Fund and grant cycle are separate from traditional Quad Cities Cultural Trust investments. This is the third year of the partnership.

More information can be found at http://www.qcct.org.