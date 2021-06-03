Quad Cities Cultural Trust celebrates met funding goal with street festival

Quad Cities Cultural Trust is hosting a street festival June 8 to demonstrate "the ongoing collaboration and resilience of the QCCT funded agencies" after they reached their fundraising goal of $32 million.

"Paint the Town" will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Main Street, between River Drive and 2nd Street and in front of the mural painted by a Quad-Cities artist in commemoration of the funding milestone, according to a news release.

The event is family-friendly and free, and will feature live music, art, food and different activities.

Each of the partner organizations — Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum and Science Center, Quad City Arts, Quad City Botanical Center, Quad City Symphony Orchestra and River Music Experience — will contribute in some way to the festival.

Tickets to the event are available at https://conta.cc/3hKinJ1.

