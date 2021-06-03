 Skip to main content
Quad Cities Cultural Trust celebrates met funding goal with street festival
mural one

An anonymous donor made possible the creation of this celebratory "Culture Matters Here" mural on the side of the Redstone Building, home of the River Music Experience, in downtown Davenport. The masked people in front are, from left, the executive directors of their respective organizations: Jen Dobrunz, Quad-Cities Cultural Trust; Brian Baxter, Quad-City Symphony Orchestra; Ami Porter, Quad-City Botanical Center; Kevin Maynard, Quad-City Arts; Rachael Mullins, Putnam Museum; Michelle Hargrave, Figge Art Museum, and Tyson Danner, River Music Experience.

 Alma Gaul

Quad Cities Cultural Trust is hosting a street festival June 8 to demonstrate "the ongoing collaboration and resilience of the QCCT funded agencies" after they reached their fundraising goal of $32 million.

"Paint the Town" will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Main Street, between River Drive and 2nd Street and in front of the mural painted by a Quad-Cities artist in commemoration of the funding milestone, according to a news release. 

The event is family-friendly and free, and will feature live music, art, food and different activities.

Each of the partner organizations — Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum and Science Center, Quad City Arts, Quad City Botanical Center, Quad City Symphony Orchestra and River Music Experience — will contribute in some way to the festival. 

Tickets to the event are available at https://conta.cc/3hKinJ1

