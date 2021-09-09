Quad Cities Death Cafe to offer space for frank and unguided conversations about death

At Ellonyia Yenney's first Death Cafe, one of the subjects discussed was reincarnation. Audrie Roelf's first Death Cafe was monopolized by a woman who was trying to figure out how to tell her children they weren't going to be in her will.
Each went to these meetings to discuss the end of life without judgement or agenda, and now they're bringing the international movement to destigmatize death to the Quad-Cities.
The Quad Cities Death Cafe will invite people to talk about death and topics connected to it 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
"I'm hoping that [the cafe is] really a safe space and that people understand these conversations really should happen, and that we get people who are willing to be engaged and be vulnerable and have these conversations," Yenney said.
Despite the name, Quad Cities Death Cafe isn't a new business with a morbid theme, it's a chance for a group of people to come together and have an unguided conversation about death without any agenda or conclusion to come to. Topics can range from the philosophical to the practical, and people of all ages and walks of life are welcome.
The first Death Cafe was held in September 2011 in the United Kingdom by Jon Underwood as part of a series of projects on death. He was inspired by the work of Swiss sociologist Bernard Crettaz. Ten years later, the cafes have spread to 80 different countries.
While there's no goal to reach in the discussion, the overall mission of Death Cafes is to get people more comfortable with talking about the end of life. Whether it's talking to your elderly parents about their end-of-life plans or trying to make decisions yourself, oftentimes these conversations aren't had until it's impossible to fully plan.
It also works to dispel the feeling that death is unnatural or a subject to be avoided. Talking about the cafe itself can bring up negative feelings, Roelf said, but then people get interested.
"It creeps them out at first and they think it's something morbid, but then they're intrigued. And then the more you talk about it, the more intrigued they become," Roelf said. "I think everyone knows they have to have these conversations ... but don't know how or where to start."
Yenney, who lives in Bettendorf, and Roelf, who lives in Moline, have known each other for over 20 years, and each learned about Death Cafe on their own before deciding to hold one together. The cafes they attended helped them breach the subject of end-of-life plans with their parents, and Yenney also spoke to her husband about future planning.
Each of the Death Cafes Roelf and Yenney attended were virtual, which changed the dynamic of the meeting, they said. People were able to check out and multitask, which led to less discussion than may happen at an in-person meeting like the one in Bettendorf.
Roelf and Yenney are acting as hosts of the cafe, but not discussion leaders — they have prompts ready if no one starts the conversation but no idea of what the group should or should not touch on.
"It's important for people to realize it's not meant to be bereavement or grief support, even though some people who might attend might also be going through some of that," Yenney said. "We're not here to counsel people, but it's really just for people to be able to have these discussions."
Currently around eight people have confirmed their attendance at the cafe, Roelf said. Yenney's virtual cafe also had eight people, and that is a fairly common group-size for these meetings. If many more people show up they'll split into smaller groups to have better discussion.
Depending on how the first meeting goes, the two women definitely want to hold more in the future if there's an appetite for it.
"It's something we really believe in," Roelf said.