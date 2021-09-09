Quad Cities Death Cafe to offer space for frank and unguided conversations about death

While there's no goal to reach in the discussion, the overall mission of Death Cafes is to get people more comfortable with talking about the end of life. Whether it's talking to your elderly parents about their end-of-life plans or trying to make decisions yourself, oftentimes these conversations aren't had until it's impossible to fully plan.

It also works to dispel the feeling that death is unnatural or a subject to be avoided. Talking about the cafe itself can bring up negative feelings, Roelf said, but then people get interested.

"It creeps them out at first and they think it's something morbid, but then they're intrigued. And then the more you talk about it, the more intrigued they become," Roelf said. "I think everyone knows they have to have these conversations ... but don't know how or where to start."

Yenney, who lives in Bettendorf, and Roelf, who lives in Moline, have known each other for over 20 years, and each learned about Death Cafe on their own before deciding to hold one together. The cafes they attended helped them breach the subject of end-of-life plans with their parents, and Yenney also spoke to her husband about future planning.