Quad-Cities Disabilities Awareness Coalition holding food drive April 12-26

ARC of the Quad-Cities Area and the Quad-Cities Disabilities Awareness Coalition will coordinate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Food Drive April 12-26. 

Non-perishable food items will be collected at sites throughout the Iowa and Illinois area. The Quad-Cities Disabilities Awareness Coalition will collect and redistribute them to local food pantries.

The initiative, from ARC of the Quad-Cities Area in support of the Quad-Cities Disabilities Awareness Coalition, reinforces that people with differing abilities have talents and skills to offer the community. and that everybody can participate in community service.

For more information and a full list of drop off locations, visit https://arcqca.org/drop-off.

