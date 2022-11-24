Quad-Cities downtowns hide holiday ornaments for prizes

It's the holiday season in the Quad-Cities, and downtown businesses on both sides of the Mississippi River are providing some holiday cheer and mystery for shoppers and sight-seers.

The Bettendorf, Davenport and Rock Island downtowns each have their own holiday items hidden in local businesses and community spaces, with prizes on the line if they're spotted. Ornaments were hidden Nov. 18 and will remain in place through Jan. 1. Check out some ornament hiding places for each downtown before starting your hunt:

Bettendorf: Hidden throughout downtown Bettendorf are limited-edition I-74 Bridge holiday ornaments, featuring art by Brad Bisbey, commissioned by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women. Proceeds from ornament sales go toward scholarships and helping families in need, according to the Downtown Bettendorf Organization website.

Clues as to where ornaments can be found are being posted on the Downtown Bettendorf Organization Facebook page. Finders should take a picture and share on social media, tagging the business where it was found and the Downtown Bettendorf Organization. Here are some hints the organization has given so far:

QC Fuel, 1673 Grant St.: If you get thirsty while on the ornament hunt, stop in QC Fuel for a pick-me-up and maybe more — if your eye is keen enough.

Concept Bath, 2203 Grant St.: Don't get distracted by the painting of Santa enjoying a bath filling Concept Bath's front windows, this local business may be hiding an ornament among its stock.

Scuba Adventures QCA Inc., 1104 State St.: While you don't need to go diving in the Mississippi River to find the ornament celebrating the new bridge that spans it, Scuba Adventures QCA can help with both.

Harley Corin's, 1708 State St.: After a long day of holiday shopping and sight-seeing, head on down to Harley Corin's for a cover charge-free good time and the chance to find an ornament.

Davenport: It's a German tradition to hunt for a pickle during the holidays, and the Downtown Davenport Partnership has decided to once again mark the season by hiding pickle ornaments in more than 40 downtown businesses. Find the full list of businesses at the Downtown Davenport Partnership website.

Materials to play can be found at any of the participating businesses. Search out 10 pickles and turn in the completed card to the German American Heritage Center and Museum or Davenport Public Library to win a pickle ornament and be entered into a drawing to win gift cards and a grand prize basket.

Businesses of all kinds have pickles squirreled away among their decorations and wares. One might be stashed next to vintage clothes and taxidermied knick-knacks at Abernathy's, 432 W 3rd St., or beside bike parts and brew taps at Ruby's Beers, Bikes, Brats, 429 E 3rd St.

Some new faces in downtown are getting in on the festivities as well — look for pickle ornaments at Blue Spruce Bakery & General Store, 217 E. 2nd St., Daiquiri Factory, 303 W 3rd St., and Raygun, 210 E 2nd St.

Rock Island: Trains are the name of the game in downtown Rock Island — holiday train ornaments can be spotted at almost 50 participating businesses. The full list of businesses is available at the downtown Rock Island website. According to the website, a train was chosen for the ornament because of the city's rich railroad history.

Like Davenport, those wishing to play can pick a card up at any participating business. Find 10 and turn the card into the Rock Island Public Library, Quad City Arts or Quad City Botanical Center to win a prize and be entered into a contest to win gift cards and a prize basket.

In some Rock Island businesses, a train ornament may stand out from the normal decor, like Big T Wear Big & Tall Clothing, 1700 2nd Ave., Navarro Canoe Company, 2219 3rd Ave., and NEST Café Quad Cities, 1524 4th Ave.

Trains might blend in a little better at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Blush & Bull Boutique, 1806 3rd Ave., and The Attic, 323 18th St., but you won't know until you look.

Happy ornament hunting!