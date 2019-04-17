An Earth Day celebration will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Freight House Farmers Market, featuring live music, hands-on activities, demonstrations and nearly 20 speakers on topics ranging from how to compost to biking to work in the Quad-Cities.
Organizers want the public to know that despite flooding on the Mississippi River, the farmers market area is open and the fair is on.
Other features include drawings for prizes, animals from Nahant Marsh and the Raptor Center, kids activities and the new electric MetroLink Bus.
Musicians are Totes McGotes, Chris Dunn, Hersong and TC Boyd the Artist.
Sponsors are Progressive Action for the Common Good and Living Lands & Waters.
Lori O'Dell McCollum, of Progressive Action, said the the organization hopes to encourage people to:
1. Eliminate single-use plastics in their lives, recycle more and reduce consumption.
2. Walk and bike more often, and reducing the use of fossil fuels.
3. Keep chemicals out of waterways by using natural methods of lawn and garden care.
4. Protect animal species.
5. Become aware that there are dozens of local projects already in place to build alternative energy options.
Mini TED talks are set up every 10 minutes:
9 a.m., Welcome by Mayor Frank Klipsch
9:12 a.m., New policy on single-use plastics
9:24 a.m., Food Rescue
9:36 a.m., Metrolink
9:48 a.m., TerraCycling
10 a.m., The Climate March, the reality of climate change
10:12 a.m., Health through whole food/plant-based diet
10:24 a.m., Lead pollution in the Q-C
10:36 a.m., Rain gardens
10:48 a.m., Composting
11 a.m., Green sanctuaries
11:12 a.m., Gardening for the environment
11:24 a.m., Reading of Freta Thunberg's speech at the United Nations Climate Summit
11:36 a.m., Commuting by bike in the Q-C
11:48 a.m., Climate justice
Noon, Saving our pollinators
12:12 a.m., Using native plants
12:24 a.m., Nahant Marsh, protecting wetlands for wild life
12:36 a.m., Birds/wildlife and climate change
12:48 a.m., Invasive plant species
Various organizations will have display tables and activities, including Progressive Action for the Common Good, Sierra Club, WQPT, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Partners of Scott County Watersheds, the Geneseo High School environmental club, Food Rescue Partnership, Tinkergarten, Metrolink, Earth Keepers, TerraCycling, Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities, Nahant Marsh, Gardening for the Environment.
Also, the Rock Island Soil and Conservation District, Quad-Cities Food Forest, Quad-Cities Outdoor Women’s Club, The Family Museum, Q-C Earth Coalition, Illinois Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Quad-Cities Bicycle Club, The Nature Conservancy, Our Lady of the Prairie and Sisters of Humility of Mary.