Temperatures will stay cool this week as the Quad-Cities continues to weather high winds and storm systems.

The Quad-Cities is under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Monday, with northwest 25 miles-per-hour winds and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour predicted.

National Weather Service Quad Cities Meteorologist Brian Pierce said a cold front swept away warm weather Saturday evening, bringing storms and a mix of rain and snow Sunday that was expected to shift fully into snow Sunday evening, with accumulations north of Interstate 80. Temperatures are supposed to peak just under 50 degrees Monday and drop to freezing in the evening.

"Now we're kind of back to an early March scenario," Pierce said.

The area will warm up to the low 60s on Tuesday and low 70s Wednesday before more thunderstorms move through, cooling off the Quad-Cities late in the week and into the weekend.

This precipitation may slightly move up the National Weather Service's timeline for the Mississippi River to reach minor flood stage, Pierce said. Snowmelt from Minnesota and Wisconsin is causing northern rivers and tributaries to rise, feeding into the Mississippi River, and the Quad-Cities is expected to see the river reach 15 feet around April 20.

"It may or may not happen a day earlier, but probably at some point on the night of the 19th or into the 20th will probably be when we start hitting flood stage in the metro area," Pierce said.