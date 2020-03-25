Quad-Cities experts: During pandemic, structure is best for those with intellectual disabilities

Senatra says Patrick doesn't understand the enormity of what is happening in the world right now, so he does not carry the fear many of us do.

"He doesn't understand why he cannot go to swimming at the gym or that he cannot go to school or the movies,'' Senatra said. "He doesn't understand social distancing or personal space, so if he gets to go outside or go to the store, the trips are quick and deliberate and his hand is held the whole time.''

Patience, Senatra says, is a must in dealing with Patrick.

"Autistics need consistency and routine, and life right now is the opposite of that,'' she said. "He just turned 13 and it was cake at home with his family. He didn't get to go to his favorite restaurant or the trampoline park like last year. We are hoping things get better over the next month, so it's OK for us to make our trip to Disney World, because he asks about it almost every night. He will eventually adapt to the new normal like the rest of us, but the transition is harder.''

In the wake of the coronavirus, the HDC has closed down its day-service operations and is focusing all resources on the two residential programs it operates. Ashcraft said all HDC residential participants are doing well with the challenges.

"Many with intellectual disabilities really appreciate their friendships and families, and we currently have a no-visitor policy,'' Ashcraft said. "So we are trying to facilitate opportunities to connect via Facetime, Skype, emails, and plain old phone calls.''

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.