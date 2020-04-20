Quad-Cities faith groups giving away free trees today

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Several Quad-City nonprofit groups are giving away tree saplings today, Tuesday, April 21, at three Illinois locations for planting in observance of Earth Day.

The times and locations are:

• After 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 3209 60th St., Moline

• After noon, St. Mary's Monastery , 2200 88th Ave. W., Rock Island

• After 10 a.m., Hope UCCC, 3324 41st St., Moline

The groups distributing the trees are the Faith Leaders Caucus of Quad Cities Interfaith, Living Lands and Waters and the Environmental Forum of the Progressive Action for the Common Good.

The challenge is to plant 1,000 trees in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday.

Trees are red, bur and white swamp oak and persimmon tree saplings.

They are available on a first come, first served basis. These saplings have a short life on their own unless cared for, so it is vital that the public come and rescue these precious resources.

You're reminded to wear masks and use safe physical distancing during pickup.