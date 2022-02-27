Quad-Cities faith leaders hold vigil in support of Ukrainians

As Russia continued its assault on Ukrainian cities Sunday, Quad-Cities faith organizations prayed for peace and relayed support for Ukrainians and Russian protesters.

Sylvia Roba, a Davenport resident who spoke Sunday in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, gets updates almost daily from friends living in western Ukraine or expats on how they and their families are faring.

Sylvia and her husband, Bill Roba, made lifelong friends after living in western Ukraine for seven months in 2008. Bill, as a history professor at Scott Community College, was there on a Fulbright scholarship for teaching.

Much of Russia’s assault is on eastern or central Ukrainian cities and Kyiv, the nation’s capital, and Sylvia said the fighting hasn’t yet reached as serious of levels in her friends’ and their families’ cities. But, as Russia continues to encroach, Sylvia said, many of them plan to stay in Ukraine.

“One of my friends sent me this very long, passionate, very Ukrainian sort of thing about how she’s not ever capitalizing Putin, Belarus, or Russia, because Ukrainians only capitalize proper nouns they have respect for,” Sylvia told the online and in-person audience Sunday evening.

Sylvia noted that Ukrainian military and civilian volunteers' efforts to fight for their country have slowed Russian advances, according to national news reports.

“When I was living there, I would give talks quite often, and at the end of my talk, I would always say ‘so what is it you want people in the United States to know about you?’” Sylvia said. “And the words were different, but the sentiment was always the same: ‘Tell them we’re proud Ukrainians. Tell them we have things to offer the world, and tell them we’re not Russians and we’re not Slavs, differentiate us.’

“So that’s a message that I continue to bring, and I think they’re showing the world that they are Ukrainian. They’re fighting.”

Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, of Temple Emanuel and Congregation Beth Isreal; Lisa Gaston, of Edwards UCC; Imam Mufti Qasim Siddqui Taskeer, of Muslim Community of the Quad Cities; and Rev. Jay Wolin of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities also prayed and spoke at the mixed in-person/online event Sunday in support of peace and for the people of Ukraine.

Organized within the weekend, Bertenthal said the faith leaders wanted to"get people thinking and talking about Ukraine and figuring out what they could do to support Ukraine and also just support the Russian protesters. ... Our prayers go to try to heal the world, but our prayers are really intended to galvanize us to be the ones that go out and help."

A list of resources put together by NPR point readers to nonprofits such as UNICEF, Doctors without Borders and a Ukranian nonprofit, Voices of Children, that helps children during the conflict.

World Relief, which has an active branch in the Quad-Cities that has resettled thousands of refugees and families, said in a national statement that the United Nations expected as many as 5 million refugees could flee Ukraine in the continuing conflict. World Relief nationally has resettled more than 13,000 refugees from Ukraine in the past 18 years, according to the organization's website, though no one from Ukraine has yet been settled through the local branch.

Sylvia read from a text conversation she had with a friend from Ukraine who now lives in Toronto, but who still has family in Drohobych, Ukraine, where Sylvia and Bill lived. The friend said there was a new threat from Belarus, and this time it was closer to her hometown.

“I said, I’m so sorry; I can’t imagine how this is for you,” Sylvia said, reading from her phone. “We’re having a rally to support Ukraine this afternoon. She said, ‘Thanks, we are very helpless, unable to help our families in Ukraine.’”

In 2014, the Sylvia gave a talk in that same sanctuary in 2014 about the couple’s friends and experiences in Ukraine after Russia invaded and annexed Crimea. She said she received written letters of support from Quad-Citians that she mailed on to her friends.

This time, she said, she made an email — ukraine20082022@gmail.com — that people can send positive messages and words of support to, and Sylvia said she’ll get those to her friends in Ukraine.

Asked what she wanted people in the U.S., especially in the Quad-Cities, to know about Ukraine, Sylvia said: “There’s real people living in Ukraine who have hopes and dreams for their lives. That what I want you think about.”

“So, keep on being visible,” Sylvia said. “Keep on being vocal. It really does matter to the people of Ukraine.”

