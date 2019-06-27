DECORAH – Rescue crews helped a Quad-Cities family that became stranded while tubing on the Upper Iowa River Wednesday.
Winneshiek County sheriff’s deputies spotted two girls, ages 13 and 15, from Bettendorf, and their grandparents, of Davenport, near Pole Line Road and Highway 52 outside Decorah.
The grandmother was on a sandbar, and the teens and grandfather were hung up on a fallen tree.
Decorah firefighters were called to help deputies bring the family ashore where they were examined by crews with Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance. No serious injuries were reported.
Winneshiek County Emergency Management and Decorah Police Department also assisted at the scene.