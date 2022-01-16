Quad Cities Farm Show comes back to QCCA Expo Center

Those looking to learn about the latest on agriculture equipment will get the chance to see some up-close at the Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show.
The Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show will showcase all kinds of farming equipment 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 17 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 18 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. The event is free, and visitors are required by Illinois law to wear a mask where social distancing isn’t possible.
Featuring equipment from tractors to combines to trailers and vendors discussing topics from feed to fertilizer, QCCA Expo Center Show Director Rob Junker said the show will have everything farmers are interested in.
The show is at about 90% full, Junker said, due to equipment shortages and demand due to supply chain issues, but it’s nothing they haven’t dealt with before. During past recessions they’ve had less equipment shown, but the show has gone on and people have been happy to see what they can.
“Farmers, if nothing else, are resilient, and the Farm Show is right alongside with them,” Junker said.
The Quad City Conservation Alliance, a nonprofit founded in 1984 with the goal of protecting and enhancing natural resources, owns and operates the expo center. In addition to the farm show, the expo center also hosts Bald Eagle Days, along with fishing, antiques and home and garden shows.
Dick Sherman, who previously ran the event, retired last year. However, Junker said visitors should expect the same experience they’ve had for more than 30 years.
“I've been here 15 years and I've worked with [Sherman] forever with the farm show, helping and assisting them as needed, because the Quad City Expo Center above everything else wants to help everyone succeed…” Junker said. “If they do well, we do well.”
Judging by attendance at Bald Eagle Days earlier in January, Junker said they’re expecting good crowds at the farm show. In the past the three-day event has brought in up to 12,000 people.
Since the expo center wasn’t able to host the farm show last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Junker said they had some complaints from those who usually attend the event, so he believes people are excited to come back and the QCCA is thrilled to host it again.
“At the end of the day, the Quad City Expo Center is all about education and entertainment,” Junker said. “The farm show fits that bill so much because it gets people entertained, but it also educates them.”