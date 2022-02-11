Quad-Cities florists' stock ready for Valentine's Day, but with higher price tags

In the back rooms of Flowers by Jerri in Davenport, shelves and shelves of bouquets sat ready to be delivered. Owner and florist Trish Thobe said they were able to get a good amount of flowers ahead of Valentine's Day, despite issues with supply.

"It just depends, week by week, how much we get," Thobe said. "We've been fortunate. We've been busy the whole COVID season, so I don't think flowers have had a break to, you know, grow."

Quad-Cities flower shops are bracing for one of their busiest days of the year amidst a global flower shortage caused by supply chain issues and other factors, and while they've been able to generally get the flowers they need, costs have gone up.

Thobe said there have been issues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but it seems to have gotten worse in the last six months or so. They've also seen issues with buying vases and other supplies.

Thobe used to start bouquet prices at $30, but with higher costs of flowers and other needed supplies, they begin at $45-$50. For roses specifically, Thobe said, prices have jumped up by 40%.

For Corry Ford, owner of Hignight's Florist in East Moline, supply issues have had less to do with flowers and more to do with other supplies. Friday afternoon found the shop out of glue, but with flowers to spare — at least for now.

The wholesaler Ford and Thobe use, Bonnett Wholesale Florist Inc. in Milan, warned Ford ahead of time if they were seeing shortages in certain products so they could stock up as much as possible, she said, which has been helpful.

Ford has also seen prices go up by as much as 40%, but pointed out it isn't just the flower industry seeing these kinds of problems. However, pairing supply chain issues with the fact that it's Valentine's Day could be hiking up prices even more.

"We have to mark up things to a fair value so that we don't lose money," Ford said. "We're a really small business and we have to do what we do to stay in business. I don't think that we have the luxury of just pricing things at a low price and taking a loss on it."

The advice of every florist was simple — don't wait until Monday to try and get a special bouquet. While they may still have some stock available, customers will be limited in their options.

Both Flowers by Jerri and Hignight's Florist will be open for orders and deliveries on Valentine's Day, and expect business to be packed. They're already seeing plenty of orders come in.

"The earlier that you order, the better," Ford said. "You're going to get a better product, you're going to get a better selection. If you come in last minute you're going to deal with what we have on hand."

