Quad-Cities groups answering national calls for Ukraine relief. Here are ways to contribute.

Lisa Rogalski, Genesis Health System director of materials services, poses with a pallet of supplies being donated to Ukrainian relief.
Genesis Health System
Refugees fleeing conflict from neighboring Ukraine arrive Feb. 27 in Zahony, Hungary.
Anna Szilagyi, Associated Press
Refugees kine up for transport at the border crossing Sunday at Medyka, Poland, where the main flow of Ukrainian refugees cross into Poland. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 2.5 million people, including more than a million children, have already fled Ukraine.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Romanian immigration officer gives flowers to a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine after she crossed the Romanian-Ukrainian border Tuesday on International Women's Day, in Siret, Romania.
Overwhelming. That is the word Allan Ross used to describe the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities raising $30,500 for relief in Ukraine in three weeks — with just 37 donors to boot.
Answering a call from national groups, the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities and other local organizations are gathering monetary donations and supplies to send to Ukraine, which has struggled for weeks against a wide-ranging assault by Russian military forces.
"We see these images on TV every every day, or read it in the newspapers, and they're just heartbreaking," the federation executive director said. "People want to help."
Martin Rich reached out to Ross before sending the money and said he wanted to make a lead grant to try to jump-start fundraising, hoping others would follow his example.
"People certainly followed," Ross said.
Bishop Thomas Zinkula, the Bishop of Davenport, has also called on parishioners in the Diocese of Davenport to donate to a special parish in their churches this weekend. The funds raised will go to Catholic Relief Services to support displaced Ukrainians and refugees.
Genesis Health Systems answered the call of the American Hospital Association on behalf of the U.S. Ukraine Foundation this week, gathering $1,400-worth of medical supplies, including wound dressings, scalpels, stethoscopes, penlights, alcohol prep pads, Steri-Strips and outdated gloves and gowns.
The health system sent the boxes of supplies to the AFYA Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit that sends medical supplies where they're most needed. Operation Ukraine AirLIFT will then get them to medical facilities in Ukraine.
"On the news, we see the horror of the war in Ukraine, and our hearts go out to those health care workers who are working to care for patients during attacks on medical facilities," said Lisa Rogalski, director of material services, in a press release. "We are honored to join other U.S. health care organizations providing assistance and to spread the mission of Genesis to a country with overwhelming medical supply needs."
The Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities will continue to take donations as long as support in Ukraine is needed, Ross said. He gets reports from the national federation every day, giving updates on money raised and what support Ukrainians need most right now, and he doesn't see them stopping any time soon.
"Even if there is a ceasefire, even if there is a peace treaty, look at the hundreds of billions of dollars of destruction caused by the Russian invasion," Ross said. "It's going to take a long time to rebuild."
Some of Pat Bereskin clay sunflower pieces. Bereskin Art Gallery is working with the Bettendorf Rotary and local artists to raise funds for food and water relief in Ukraine. Artists will submit pieces with the sunflower theme, and on April 1 they will be auctioned off.
Photos: Bereskin Art Gallery hosts gallery show for Ukraine relief
