Quad-Cities health assessment: We're overweight, depressed and profoundly impacted by the pandemic

The 2021 Community Health Assessment paints a sometimes-bleak portrait of life in Rock Island, Scott and Muscatine counties.
According to the report released Tuesday, area residents are struggling with their overall health, weight issues, mental health and depression, as well as a number of access-to-care issues. The report — which drew the responses of 1,150 people through surveys and further information from 26 focus groups — also found people living in the Quad-Cities area face a high number of violent crimes, as well as higher-than-national-average instances of partner abuse and child neglect.
The area's first Community Health Assessment was conducted in 2002 and another was completed in 2007. The three-year cycle of reporting started in 2015. Muscatine County was first included in the surveys for the 2018 report.
During Tuesday's press briefing, Quad City Health Initiative Executive Director Nicole Carkner said " ... the 2021 Community Health Assessment is a data-driven approach to determining the health status, behaviors and needs of residents in the Quad-Cities area."
According to the report, the number of people who identified their health as “fair” or “poor” in the study increased from 19.3% in 2018 to 24.8% this year.
"This number is well above both national and Iowa and Illinois percentages and was reported most often among adults ages 40 to 64, Black respondents, and adults in very low-income households," Rock Island County Health Department Communications Director Janet Hill explained. "The local data compares to 12.6% in the United States, 17.7% in Illinois and 14.4% in Iowa."
The study showed issues of access persist throughout the Q-C area, as 42.8% of respondents reported difficulty accessing health care. The national average is 35.0%.
The report shows a greater proportion of area residents are overweight or obese than the national average. According to the numbers, 74.6% of area residents are considered overweight — which is defined as having a body mass index at or above 25. On the national level 61% are overweight. In the obese category — a body mass index of 30 or higher — area residents check in at 41.1%, while the national rate is 31.3%.
One of the contributing factors to the area's weight issues could be tied to COVID-19.
According to the health assessment, 25.6% of respondents reported their mental health has deteriorated since the start of the pandemic, while 22.5% of respondents reported exercising less often and 22% said they overeat more often.
Hill said "... the (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted every aspect of life since March 2020 ... "
"But focus group members were able to identify other pressing issues in the community. Some of these include a need for more medical specialists in the community, help with navigating complex healthcare systems and medical insurance, more preventative and holistic care options, and improved diversity and cultural competency among medical providers," Hill added.
The report also included a startling number: The area has a crime rate of 447.1, while the national rate is 416.0. The numbers for partner abuse and child neglect were equally as stark, with 25.2% of area residents reported partner abuse and 25.4% reported being a victim of child abuse or neglect. On the national level, 13.7% of people report being abused by a partner.
The study was sponsored by Community Health Care, Inc., Genesis Health System, Muscatine County Public Health, Quad-City Health Initiative, Rock Island County Health Department, Scott County Health Department and UnityPoint Health-Trinity.