Quad-Cities health officials say they will be ready to administer the child's dose of the Pfizer vaccine when it's approved

COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children are on the horizon —and Quad-Cities health officials said Monday they are ready to vaccinate kids between the ages of 5 and 11.
Late last week the Food and Drug Administration authorized a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. According to the FDA, a lower-dose formulation of the companies' adult vaccine was found to be safe and 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to sign off on the expanded vaccinations Tuesday, Nov. 2.
During Monday's Quad-Cities COVID-19 Coalition press briefing, three pediatricians from Community Health Care, Inc., Genesis Health System, and UnityPoint Health-Trinity backed COVID-19 vaccinations in children of this age range.
Community Health Care's Dr. Swetha Kandula, Genesis' Dr. Julie Stecher, and Trinity's Dr. Sachin Nunnewar all said they will have their younger children vaccinated.
Kandula explained children ages 5 to 11 will receive doses one-third the size of those delivered to adults.
"Adults receive doses of 30 micrograms," Kandula said. "Children in this age group will receive 10 micrograms."
Nunnewar stressed the COVID-19 vaccine allows children to take part in more activities at school and with friends. He stressed he has seen an significant increase in mental health issues in children because of the isolation COVID-19 causes.
The FDA made the decision Friday after a panel of independent scientists strongly supported the authorization on Tuesday. The FDA says the emergency-use authorization is based on a study of approximately 4,700 children.
Both private providers said they will have doses available for children when final approval comes. Community Care said it expects to have clinics, while the Rock Island County and Scott County health departments expect to have vaccine on hand for children and will update the communities after final approval.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Q-C
According to Monday's updates from UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System, a total of 55 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Last week the area's largest health systems reported a combined 52 COVID-19 patients.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 33 COVID-19 patients Monday, including seven in ICU. The average positivity rate for the month of October checked in at 16.6%.
Trinity reported 31 COVID-19 patients last Monday.
The latest seven-day positivity rate at Trinity was 12.7%. The latest positivity rate showed a steep decline from last Monday's seven-day positivity rate of 17.0%.
In Monday's update, Genesis Health System reported 23 COVID-19 patients — the same number as last Monday. Across Genesis' medical center, there are 18 COVID-19 patients in Davenport, four in Silvis and one in DeWitt.
Five of the patients in Davenport are in ICU, while three COVID-19 patients occupy beds in the Silvis ICU.
Rock Island County health officials said 28 patients are hospitalized in the Rock Island County with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 35.
COVID-19 in Rock Island County, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 since the its last report on Friday — that's and average of just over 20 cases a day.
The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 18,867.