Quad-Cities health officials: Talk to contact tracers to help mitigate COVID-19 spread

Contact tracing is a crucial tool in the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Please answer the phone, please answer the questions of our contact tracers,” Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said during Tuesday’s Quad-Cities COVID-19 briefing.

“We always remind people of the three Ws,” Ludwig continued. “Wear your mask. Watch your distance from others. Wash your hands. But we are asking people to answer the phone. We will not ask confidential information and we simply want to warn people about possible exposures so people can stay safe early on.”

Ludwig made her plea after announcing eight new confirmed COVID-19 infections, bringing Rock Island County’s total to 1,645. The county’s death toll remained at 32.

Scott County health officials said six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,597. A dozen deaths have been attributed to COVID-19-related causes.