Quad-Cities health officials: Talk to contact tracers to help mitigate COVID-19 spread

Contact tracing is a crucial tool in the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Please answer the phone, please answer the questions of our contact tracers,” Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said during Tuesday’s Quad-Cities COVID-19 briefing.
“We always remind people of the three Ws,” Ludwig continued. “Wear your mask. Watch your distance from others. Wash your hands. But we are asking people to answer the phone. We will not ask confidential information and we simply want to warn people about possible exposures so people can stay safe early on.”
Ludwig made her plea after announcing eight new confirmed COVID-19 infections, bringing Rock Island County’s total to 1,645. The county’s death toll remained at 32.
Scott County health officials said six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,597. A dozen deaths have been attributed to COVID-19-related causes.
Ludwig said contract tracing and timely testing still pose challenges for school districts as openings near, but Rock Island County’s contract tracing efforts are well-staffed. The health department has a full-time infectious disease staff of six, as well as 17 other staff members trained on contract tracing. The county hired an additional seven contact tracers, bringing the county’s total to 30.
Scott County’s health department has 18 contract tracers and health department director Ed Rivers said the staff has handled demand.
“We are well-positioned to meet the needs of the county,” Rivers said. “Recently, they were very, very busy, working nights and weekends.
“The pace has slowed of late. We have not had the need to hire outside contract tracers.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,471 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.
Health officials reported a total of 184,712 cases, including 7,545 deaths, in 102 counties.
Iowa health officials reported 221 new cases, bringing the total to 46,042.
