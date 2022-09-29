Quad-Cities high school students compete to stock River Bend Food Bank

Quad-Cities students will compete to fill the most shelves at River Bend Food Bank this October for the 36th annual Student Hunger Drive.

The Student Hunger Drive will kick off with a party 6-8 p.m. Oct. 3 at the River Bend Food Bank, 4010 Kimmel Drive, Davenport. Students from 15 area high schools will then have six weeks to collect monetary and food donations.

More than just a chance to stock the food bank, the Student Hunger Drive helps students develop leadership skills, as they're tasked with organizing food drives and coming up with other ideas to gather nutritious food for those in need, according to a press release. Students will also package and deliver the food to the River Bend Food Bank at the end of the competition.

The two schools that collect the most items will receive awards, and the school who best exemplifies the River Bend Food Bank's mission will also receive recognition.

“The Student Hunger Drive is a unique fundraiser in the Quad Cities,” said Jenny Colvin, Chief Development Officer at River Bend Food Bank, in a press release. “Getting students involved helps bring hunger education and awareness to the next generation of community leaders and helps bring in a variety of foods for people in need. At a time when the Food Bank is working harder to keep our shelves stocked for our pantries, the Student Hunger Drive is a great support.”

The drive raised 734,781 meals in 2021, and more than 16 million since the event was founded.

River Bend Food Bank has seen a decrease in donations in 2022, brought about by higher food costs, gas prices and supply chain issues, as previously reported in the Quad-City Times. Some of the most-needed items at the food bank include canned meats, canned stews and chili, peanut butter, canned soups, canned tuna and chicken and canned vegetables and fruits.