Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold Multicultural Speaker Series event Tuesday

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold its Multicultural Speaker Series at noon Tuesday at Western Illinois University – Quad-Cities Campus, with keynote speaker the Rev. Dwight Ford who is Executive Director of Project NOW.

The theme of the series is “Living with Mirrors of Conscience and Windows of Hope.”

Rev. Ford’s presentation will focus on the challenges that people of color and families of low-income status face daily in the Quad-Cities, and offer possible solutions to the problems.

The Multicultural Speaker Series seeks to provide an opportunity for attendees to enhance cultural awareness, fulfill diversity education needs, increase integration into the community and expand networks across community sectors.

The series is sponsored by Black Hawk College and the Eastern Iowa Community College District and WQPT, which is the media sponsor.

The event will be held in Riverfront Hall Room 103-104.

Admittance to the event, which includes lunch, is $15 for Hispanic Chamber members, and $20 for non-members. Group and student rates are available. To register for the event visit www.gqchcc.com or call 563-214-5160.

Rev. Ford is currently the Executive Director of Project NOW, which swerves low-income families and seniors in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties. Rev. Ford has served as Executive Director of the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership and as Executive Director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps that included deployment during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He is the founder of Grace City Church in Rock Island.