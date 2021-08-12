Quad-Cities hospitals chief medical officers stress COVID-19 vaccinations, masking

Get vaccinated. Wear masks when indoors.
That message was delivered six months ago as health departments and private care providers sought to prevent a repeat of the kind of wave of infections and hospitalizations seen during the fall of 2020.
As the delta variant spreads throughout the local population, a pair of chief medical officers from local health care systems held a press conference Thursday morning with the same message. Genesis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen and his counterpart from UnityPoint-Trinity, Dr. Toyosi Olutade, asked Quad-Cities residents to think of their own health and the health of others when considering getting vaccinated or wearing masks indoors.
The message became even more important after Andersen and Olutade said there were roughly 11 cases of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms despite being fully vaccinated.
"Get the facts," Olutade said about vaccinations and masking. "You have to be able to distinguish facts from rumors and misinformation and conspiracy theories.
"The way to do that is to ask your doctor or your local health professionals about vaccines. We have to make decisions for our own health and the health of others, and vaccinations are one of the best ways we can protect each other."
Olutade and Anderson stressed that masking indoors will play a crucial role in prevention as children start heading back to school and other activities move indoors.
"When we see a wave, when we see another surge in cases, I think it's clear we need to be masking indoors," Andersen said. "In my opinion, should we be masking in schools during a surge — especially during the delta variant? The answer is yes, we should. Should we be encouraging vaccination for children who are eligible and to prevent spread? My answer is yes."
Area hospitals, by the numbers
According to UnityPoint Health-Trinity, 24 patients were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19 symptoms. Of those, 10 were in the intensive care unit — seven of those patients were unvaccinated and three were vaccinated.
UPH-Trinity reported no patients under the age of 18.
Like its counterpart, Genesis Health System reported 24 COVID-19 patients Thursday — including seven ICU patients in Davenport and one ICU patient in Silvis.
Genesis did confirm roughly one-third of all COVID-19 patients in care Thursday were vaccinated. Genesis said none of the patients in care were under the age of 18.
In terms of vaccinations, both hospital systems have set deadlines for all employees to be vaccinated. According to Andersen, roughly 70% of all Genesis employees are vaccinated. Olutude said 60.4% of UnityPoint-Trinity employees are vaccinated.