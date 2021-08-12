Quad-Cities hospitals chief medical officers stress COVID-19 vaccinations, masking

Get vaccinated. Wear masks when indoors.

That message was delivered six months ago as health departments and private care providers sought to prevent a repeat of the kind of wave of infections and hospitalizations seen during the fall of 2020.

As the delta variant spreads throughout the local population, a pair of chief medical officers from local health care systems held a press conference Thursday morning with the same message. Genesis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen and his counterpart from UnityPoint-Trinity, Dr. Toyosi Olutade, asked Quad-Cities residents to think of their own health and the health of others when considering getting vaccinated or wearing masks indoors.

The message became even more important after Andersen and Olutade said there were roughly 11 cases of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms despite being fully vaccinated.

"Get the facts," Olutade said about vaccinations and masking. "You have to be able to distinguish facts from rumors and misinformation and conspiracy theories.

"The way to do that is to ask your doctor or your local health professionals about vaccines. We have to make decisions for our own health and the health of others, and vaccinations are one of the best ways we can protect each other."